Google Photos back up solution without capacity limits by QNAP

Every day we take photographs and video which seamlessly upload to cloud storage facilities provided by our preferred provider, whether it be Google, Apple, Dropbox or other online service. Unfortunately most cloud services have limits which when reached that can cause problems keeping your photographs and videos safely backed up. In June 2021 Google’s free and unlimited storage service for Google Photos came to an end. If your Google cloud storage is running low, you might be interested in a new photo backup solution launched by QNAP this week. That allows you to back up Google Photos without worrying about capacity limit. QNAP is a certified Google Photos partner.

Simply install the MARS (Multi-Application Recovery Service) utility on your QNAP NAS, connect your Google Photos account and then start photo and video backup from Google Photos to your NAS automatically. Then install the Qfile mobile app and sync with your QNAP NAS. You can store and backup photos from your phone to your NAS in just a few seconds, says QNAP. “Why pay US $10 a month for 2TB cloud storage when a QNAP NAS provides so much more?”

“Running out of mobile phone storage is annoying, and is increasingly common with modern mobile cameras taking higher-resolution photos and videos. Many mobile phone users enjoy Photos service as backup option for their photos and videos. However, as the free and unlimited storage service from Google Photos has ended, many users are now seeking a budget-friendly replacement,” said Andy Yu, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “QNAP NAS provides reliable and secure storage with large capacity and productivity benefits. By installing MARS on a QNAP NAS and signing in with your Google account, you can immediately start backing up your Google Photos. It’s just that simple.”

“After first-time backup/migration from Google Photos to QNAP NAS, automatic backups can be set on a daily/weekly/monthly schedule. This helps regularly free up the limited storage space of Google Photos and reduces potential user anxiety over running out of free space while allowing greater flexibility of cloud storage utilization.”

“QNAP NAS provides intelligent storage and backup solutions, with great scalability by flexibly connecting economical JBOD units. RAID support can effectively protect against data loss from drive failure. Snapshots, a standard feature of QNAP NAS, effectively protect files against ransomware. Most important of all, users have full control of their data and how it is used.”

Source : QNAP





