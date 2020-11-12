Google Photos to end its free unlimited photo storage next June

Google has announced that it will stop offering free unlimited photo storage in Google Photos from next June.

This will come into place on the 1st of June 2021, you will still get free storage, although this will be capped at 15GB, after that you will have to pay for it.

Starting June 1, 2021, any new photos and videos you upload will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage you’ve purchased as a Google One member. Your Google Account storage is shared across Drive, Gmail and Photos. This change also allows us to keep pace with the growing demand for storage. And, as always, we uphold our commitment to not use information in Google Photos for advertising purposes. We know this is a big shift and may come as a surprise, so we wanted to let you know well in advance and give you resources to make this easier.

Google has said there will be some exemptions, basically any high quality photos or videos that have been updated before the 1st of June 2021 will not count towards you free 15GB of storage.

You can fins our more information about the changes coming to Photos and the free storage limits over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

