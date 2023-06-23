New Google for Education App Hub launches

Google has expanded its educational ecosystem with the launch of the Google for Education App Hub. This platform is designed to be a single destination where educators and administrators can discover every app that connects with Google for Education products.

The Google for Education App Hub aims to streamline the discovery, management, and utilization of educational apps that integrate with Google’s educational tools. By providing a centralized platform, Google hopes to save schools time, increase engagement, and personalize learning.

Google for Education App Hub

The Google for Education App Hub offers educators a variety of integrations with Google’s tools. The landing page presents a selection of 25 core apps, each offering at least one of three specific features: Classroom add-ons, School Information System (SIS) integrations, and app licensing. Users can filter the apps based on various parameters such as subject, category, feature accessibility, and compliance information.

The Classroom add-ons feature allows educators to effortlessly incorporate content from popular EdTech tools like Pear Deck, Kahoot!, and IXL directly within Google Classroom. This feature aims to streamline class and grade management and seamlessly integrate teaching tools into assignments. Students can access add-on content with a single sign-on, circumventing the need to remember multiple passwords or navigate to external websites.

SIS integrations

On the administrative side, SIS integrations can automate processes such as class creation and roster updating at scale. This can save valuable time on administrative tasks, thanks to partnerships with platforms like Clever, Skyward, Follett Aspen, and Infinite Campus.

Adobe Express

“We’re especially proud of our end-to-end integration with Adobe Express – a Classroom add-on that’s also part of our app licensing program. With Adobe Express, school admins can manage app licenses at scale via Google Admin console and students and teachers can access and share their creations all via Google Classroom. What’s more, Adobe Express for Education is free to K12 schools and districts and available on Chromebooks across the US.”

The new Google for Education App Hub also introduces an app licensing system. This new feature simplifies the license management process by enabling administrators to purchase apps directly from developers and then distribute those licenses to students and teachers.

The usage of these licenses can be tracked via the school directory in the Google Admin console. Google has partnered with seven app developers, including Adobe Express, Concepts, ExplainEverything, Figma, LumaFusion, Squid, and WeVideo to offer this feature.

One of the notable collaborations is with Adobe. This partnership provides an end-to-end integration with Adobe Express, a Classroom add-on that is also part of the app licensing program. Administrators can manage Adobe Express app licenses at scale via the Google Admin console.

Additionally, students and teachers can access and share their creations through Google Classroom. Adobe Express for Education is provided free to K12 schools and districts and is available on Chromebooks across the United States. For more information jump over to the official Google for Education website by following the link below.

Source : GEAH



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals