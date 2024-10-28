Baseus Nomos Series: The Future of Fast Charging has Arrived

Baseus, has unveiled its latest charging innovation, the Nomos Series. This new line of fast-charging products is carefully designed to cater to a diverse range of users, including tech professionals, remote workers, and everyday consumers. The series underscores Baseus’ commitment to enhancing flexibility, efficiency, and intelligent design, setting a new benchmark in the fast-charging technology landscape.

Baseus Nomos Chargers

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Baseus has launched the Nomos Series, a new line of fast-charging products designed for various users, including tech professionals and remote workers.

The Baseus Qi2 Nomos Retractable Desktop Charger is the first desktop charger with a retractable cable, offering 140 W wired fast charging and Qi2-certified 15 W wireless fast charging.

The Baseus Nomos Qi2 8-in-1 Slim Charging Station, claimed to be the world’s thinnest charging station, can charge up to eight devices at once, featuring Qi2-certified 15 W wireless charging and up to 67 W wired fast charging.

The Baseus Nomos Qi2 3-in-1 Power Bank has a 10000 mAh capacity and supports 45 W wired and 15 W wireless fast charging, with a compact design that includes a built-in kickstand and a digital display.

Baseus is offering a 15% Early Bird discount from October 24th to November 6th on their website and Amazon, with the official sale starting on November 7th. Customers purchasing any Nomos desktop charger, charging station, or power bank during the Early Bird period will receive a bonus Mini 100 W retractable cable.

Baseus Qi2 Nomos Retractable Desktop Charger 140 W

The Baseus Qi2 Nomos Retractable Desktop Charger emerges as a pioneering product in the realm of desktop chargers. It is distinguished as the first desktop charger to feature a retractable cable, offering a unique blend of functionality and convenience. This 5-in-1 device is equipped with two USB-C ports, a retractable USB-C cable, a magnetic wireless charging port, and a USB-A port. It delivers an impressive 140 W wired fast charging capability alongside Qi2-certified 15 W wireless fast charging. A digital display enhances its utility by facilitating intelligent power allocation, making sure efficient charging for multiple devices simultaneously.

Baseus Nomos Qi2 8-in-1 Slim Charging Station 67 W (US)

The Baseus Nomos Qi2 8-in-1 Slim Charging Station is touted as the world’s thinnest charging station, measuring a mere 0.67 inches in thickness. This ultra-slim design offers exceptional convenience and versatility, capable of charging up to eight devices concurrently. It features Qi2-certified 15 W wireless charging and supports up to 67 W wired fast charging. The inclusion of a 5ft detachable charging cord further enhances its adaptability, making it an ideal choice for users managing multiple devices in various settings.

Baseus Nomos Qi2 3-in-1 Power Bank with Built-in USB-C Cable 45 W 10000 mAh

Designed with portability and versatility in mind, the Baseus Nomos Qi2 3-in-1 Power Bank is a compact powerhouse. With a 10000 mAh capacity, it supports 45 W wired and 15 W wireless fast charging. Its compact design is complemented by a built-in kickstand and a digital display for monitoring the charging status, making it a practical choice for users who are frequently on the move.

Baseus Nomos Retractable Charging Cable Type-C to Type-C 100 W 1.5 m

The Baseus Nomos Retractable Charging Cable offers a seamless charging experience with its six adjustable lengths and 100 W fast charging output. Its tangle-free storage design is particularly beneficial for travelers, making sure convenience without compromising on performance.

Hardware Specifications

– Baseus Qi2 Nomos Retractable Desktop Charger 140 W

– Two USB-C ports

– Retractable USB-C cable

– Magnetic wireless charging port

– USB-A port

– 140 W wired fast charging

– Qi2-certified 15 W wireless fast charging

– Digital display

– Baseus Nomos Qi2 8-in-1 Slim Charging Station 67 W (US)

– 8-in-1 design

– Qi2-certified 15 W wireless charging

– Up to 67 W wired fast charging

– 5ft detachable charging cord

– Baseus Nomos Qi2 3-in-1 Power Bank with Built-in USB-C Cable 45 W 10000 mAh

– 10000 mAh capacity

– 45 W wired fast charging

– 15 W wireless fast charging

– Built-in kickstand

– Digital display

– Baseus Nomos Retractable Charging Cable Type-C to Type-C 100 W 1.5 m

– 100 W fast charging output

– Six adjustable lengths

Pricing and Availability

Baseus has strategically priced the Nomos Series to appeal to a broad audience, offering a 15% Early Bird discount from October 24th to November 6th on its website and Amazon. The official sale commences on November 7th. During the Early Bird period, customers purchasing any Nomos desktop charger, charging station, or power bank will receive a bonus Mini 100 W retractable cable. This pricing strategy not only reflects Baseus’ commitment to providing advanced charging solutions but also aims to make these innovative products accessible to a wide range of consumers.

The Nomos Series represents a significant step forward in fast-charging technology, combining innovative features with practical design elements. By focusing on user needs and technological advancements, Baseus continues to solidify its position as a leader in the fast-charging market. Browse through more resources below from our in-depth content covering more areas on fast charging.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals