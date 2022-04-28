P4 modular fast charging 12,000 mAh power bank

If you need a powerful system to help keep your devices charged while away from the grid or during those days when they receive extensive use. You may be interested in a new modular fast charging power bank offering both a 12,000 mAh and smaller 6,000 mAh power banks together with a fast charging wall charger complete with three adapters to help you on your worldwide travels.

The modular components use magnets to connect and can be combined to provide an 18,000 mAh capacity battery if desired. When connected to the fast charging all charger both batteries charge simultaneously offering a 30w maximum output capable of the charging mobile devices, laptops and more. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $149 or £120 (depending on current exchange rates).

Fast charging power bank

“P4 is composed of three parts: the Plug, the Hub and the Mobile. You can use each part of P4 separately, or joined together, for a more powerful charging solution for any device, anytime, anywhere. Plus, thanks to P4’s patent-pending InstaCharge technology, you can magnetically attach your P4: Hub to your P4: Mobile to bring the P4: Mobile from 0 to 50% in just 4 minutes.”

Assuming that the P4 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the P4 power bank and fast charger project view the promotional video below.

“InstaCharge is a wireless charging option that’s faster than the traditional USB-C PowerDelivery. P4 has magnetic capabilities, so you can easily attach future accessories (a wire organizer, wall stabilizer, kickstand and more) to it. P4’s patent-pending InstaCharge technology lets you magnetically attach the two independent portable wireless chargers. Once connected, P4 will quickly InstaCharge to the portable charger (ie: P4: Hub -> P4: Mobile) that has the lower battery percentage in just 4 minutes.”

“It all started in 2020 when my team and I saw the need for an improvement in power banks since they haven’t been updated or advanced in close to a decade. Because of this, we unwittingly set upon a journey that has led us to completely changing the wireless charging game forever! Initially, we put pen to paper and came up with P4 (Pandora Portable Power Plus), an updated universal power bank that can wirelessly charge all electronic devices, without the clunky design and wires that standard power banks have. Several months later, Apple announced its MagSafe functionality on iPhone 12 and we knew that we had to step up to compete with future products that would feature this cool, new tech.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the power bank and fast charger, jump over to the official P4 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

