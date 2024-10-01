Trozk RetroTalk Fast Charging Retro Design Power Bank

If you are searching for a power bank that not only charges your devices swiftly but also takes you on a nostalgic journey back to the 1980s. The Trozk RetroTalk Power Bank does just that. Inspired by the iconic Motorola DynaTAC, this power bank merges retro aesthetics with innovative technology, making it a must-have for tech enthusiasts and vintage lovers alike.

Trozk RetroTalk

Key Takeaways Combines retro design with modern technology

170W maximum power output for fast charging

Three ports supporting PD3.1 for simultaneous charging

20,000mAh capacity for multiple charges

Smart LED display for battery life monitoring

Integrated walkie-talkie functionality

Early bird pledges are still available for the retro project from roughly $109 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the retail pricing, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

When you first lay eyes on the Trozk RetroTalk, its classic design immediately stands out. The retro look is a tribute to the groundbreaking Motorola DynaTAC, the world’s first handheld mobile phone. But don’t let its vintage appearance fool you; this power bank is packed with modern features that make it a powerhouse in the world of portable charging. The design is not just a gimmick; it’s a conversation starter, a piece of history that you can carry around, blending seamlessly into both your tech collection and your lifestyle.

Retro Power Bank

With a whopping 170W maximum power output, the Trozk RetroTalk ensures that your devices are charged quickly and efficiently. Whether you’re powering up your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, this power bank has got you covered. It comes equipped with three ports that support fast charging with PD3.1, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously without compromising on speed. Imagine being on a business trip and needing to charge your phone, tablet, and laptop all at once. The Trozk RetroTalk makes this possible, saving you time and hassle.

One of the standout features of the Trozk RetroTalk is its impressive 20,000mAh (72Wh) capacity. This means you can charge your devices multiple times before needing to recharge the power bank itself. The smart LED display keeps you informed about the remaining battery life, so you’re never caught off guard. Picture yourself on a long flight or a weekend camping trip; the Trozk RetroTalk ensures you stay powered up without constantly searching for an outlet.

If the Trozk RetroTalk campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the Trozk RetroTalk retro power bank project observe the promotional video below.

But the Trozk RetroTalk doesn’t stop at just being a power bank. It also includes integrated walkie-talkie functionality, adding an extra layer of utility and fun. Whether you’re on a camping trip, at a festival, or just exploring the great outdoors, the walkie-talkie feature ensures you stay connected with your group. This feature is particularly useful in areas with poor cell reception, providing a reliable means of communication when you need it most.

In essence, the Trozk RetroTalk Power Bank is a perfect blend of historical innovation and modern technology. It honors the past while providing the conveniences of the present, making it a unique and practical addition to your tech arsenal. It’s not just a tool; it’s a statement piece that reflects your appreciation for both the old and the new, offering a seamless blend of style and functionality.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the retro power bank, jump over to the official Trozk RetroTalk crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

