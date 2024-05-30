8-in-1 Modular magnetic 240W fast charging data cable

The 8-in-1 Full-featured magnetic USB-C charging cable, also known as xCool TheOne Cable, is designed to simplify and streamline your tech usage across various devices, making it an essential addition to your tech arsenal. One of the standout features of this versatile magnetic USB-C cable is its universal compatibility. Whether you have USB-C or Lightning devices, this cable has you covered.

It supports both USB-A and USB-C chargers, ensuring that you can use it with a wide range of gadgets, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and gaming consoles. Say goodbye to the clutter of multiple cables and hello to a more organized and efficient tech setup. No more searching for the right cable for each device; with this cable, you have a one-stop solution for all your connectivity needs.

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $29 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates). The magnetic design of this cable is a game-changer. It allows for easy winding and tangle-free storage, thanks to its strong magnetic feature. No more fumbling with tangled cords or dealing with messy cables.

The magnetic ends snap together effortlessly, making storage a breeze and ensuring that your cable is always ready for use. This feature is particularly useful when you’re on the go, as it prevents the cable from getting tangled in your bag or pocket. The magnetic design also adds a layer of safety, as it prevents accidental disconnections that can damage your devices.

240W fast charging data cable

When it comes to performance, this versatile magnetic USB-C cable doesn’t disappoint. It boasts a 20 Gbps data transfer rate, allowing you to transfer large files, such as high-resolution photos and videos, in mere seconds. This is particularly useful for professionals who work with large files, such as photographers, videographers, and graphic designers. The 240W fast charging capability ensures that your devices are powered up quickly, whether you’re charging your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. And with 4K@60Hz display support, you can enjoy high-quality video output on your external monitors or TVs, making it perfect for presentations, gaming, or streaming your favorite shows and movies.

Durability is another key feature of this cable. With a polyester exterior and zinc alloy connectors, it is built to last. It can withstand over 10,000 plug and bend tests and can bear a load of 50kg. This means you can rely on it for long-term use without worrying about wear and tear. Whether you’re a frequent traveler or someone who uses their devices heavily, this cable is designed to withstand the rigors of daily use. It’s a robust and reliable solution for all your tech needs, ensuring that you can stay connected and productive no matter where you are.

Assuming that the xCool funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the xCool magnetic charging and data cable project explore the promotional video below.

Modular magnetic cable

Convenience is at the heart of this cable’s design. With a 5 ft length, it offers flexible usage, allowing you to connect your devices comfortably, whether you’re working at your desk or relaxing on the couch. Its portable and compact design makes it easy to carry around, whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure. It’s a versatile magnetic USB-C cable that adapts to your lifestyle, ensuring that you always have the connectivity you need, when and where you need it.

While this cable is packed with features, it’s important to note a couple of limitations. It has reduced charging speeds with the MacBook Pro 16″ (2021) and is not compatible with Thunderbolt 4. However, these minor drawbacks are outweighed by the numerous benefits it offers, and for most users, these limitations will not be a significant issue.

The cable also includes an E-marker chip for smart charging, ensuring your devices are charged efficiently and safely. The high magnet power (900 GS) provides secure and easy storage, so you never have to worry about losing your cable or struggling to find it in your bag. And if you need a testament to its extraordinary strength, this cable is capable of pulling a car, demonstrating its durability and reliability.

In conclusion, the 8-in-1 Full-featured Magnetic USB-C Cable is not just a cable; it’s a powerhouse of features designed to enhance your tech experience. With its universal compatibility, magnetic design, high performance, durability, and convenience, it’s a must-have accessory for anyone who relies on technology in their daily life. Upgrade your tech game with this versatile magnetic USB-C cable and experience the ultimate in connectivity and productivity.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the magnetic charging and data cable, jump over to the official xCool crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



