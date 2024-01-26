iPhone magnetic cable and power bank – IVYCable Gen2

Have you ever been on the go, only to have your iPhone’s battery life plummet to the dreaded red zone? The IVYCable Gen2 is here to alleviate that stress. This sleek accessory is more than just a charger; it’s a lifeline for iPhone 15 users and other compatible devices. With a magnetic charging cable and an integrated power bank, the IVYCable Gen2 ensures that you can keep your device powered up, no matter where you are.

The IVYCable Gen2 stands out with its auto-folding mechanism, a clever design that keeps the cable neat and free from tangles. This is perfect for those who appreciate a clean and organized approach to their tech. The device’s versatility is further highlighted by its dual USB-C and Lightning outputs, which allow you to charge multiple devices with ease.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the modern project from roughly $43 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the official retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. One of the most impressive features of the IVYCable Gen2 is its pass-through charging capability. This means you can charge both your device and the power bank at the same time, saving you precious time and keeping you connected when it matters most. This is a significant upgrade for anyone who needs their devices ready to go at a moment’s notice.

iPhone power bank

Despite its array of features, the IVYCable Gen2 is designed to be lightweight and compact. Weighing in at just 120 grams and equipped with a 2800mAh battery, it’s the perfect travel companion that won’t weigh you down. The modular design adds a touch of customization and fun to your charging routine.

Durability is key when it comes to mobile accessories, and the IVYCable Gen2 doesn’t disappoint. Constructed with TPE material, it’s built to withstand over 3000 folds and a variety of environmental conditions, making it a reliable choice for your charging needs.

If the IVYCable Gen2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the IVYCable Gen2 iPhone power bank and magnetic cable project evaluate the promotional video below.

Keeping an eye on your power bank’s battery level is easy, thanks to the built-in indicator light. This convenient feature allows you to quickly check how much charge is left, even when the cable is folded, so you’re never caught off guard by a dead battery.

The IVYCable Gen2 also offers flexibility with its two input options: USB-A and USB-C. This dual-input design means you can recharge the power bank using a laptop, wall socket, or car charger, giving you the freedom to power up in whatever situation you find yourself in.

Available in both silver and black, the IVYCable Gen2 lets you choose a color that suits your personal style or matches your device. This adds a touch of elegance to the practicality of the device, making it a stylish addition to your tech arsenal.

The IVYCable Gen2 is more than just an accessory; it’s a testament to thoughtful design and practical functionality. With features like auto-folding, pass-through charging, and compatibility with a range of devices, it represents a significant step forward in mobile charging solutions. Whether you’re a busy professional, a frequent traveler, or a tech enthusiast, the IVYCable Gen2 is designed to provide a reliable and stylish charging experience that keeps you connected on the move.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the iPhone power bank and magnetic cable, jump over to the official IVYCable Gen2 crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



