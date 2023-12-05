USB-C Tested on the iPhone 15 Pro (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 15 range of smartphones comes with USB-C, which means that some USB-C devices can be connected to the iPhones, the video below from iDeviceHelp tests out the USB-C On the iPhone 15 Pro.

The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us a demonstration using the iPhone 15 Pro Max and provides intriguing insights into this advancement. Let’s delve into the details to see what the iPhone 15 Pro brings to the table with its USB-C capabilities.

If you’re wondering how your AirPods fare with this new feature, you’ll be pleased to know that they can be charged directly through the iPhone 15 via the USB-C port. This includes the AirPods case as well. While charging, a visual indicator on the iPhone’s widget confirms the process. However, it’s important to note that this connection does not introduce any new software features for the AirPods.

The iPhone 15’s compatibility extends to full-size hardware keyboards, such as Apple’s own Lightning keyboard. Once connected, it doesn’t just stop at basic functionality. You will find additional settings for language, autocorrect, and keyboard customization, enhancing your typing experience on apps like Notes.

The support for trackpads is another feature that stands out. Upon connecting a trackpad, the iPhone 15 offers various settings to customize trackpad speed, scrolling options, and click features. This opens up possibilities for using the iPhone as a pseudo-personal computer, especially when paired with a keyboard.

However, not all connections are successful. In attempts to connect a HomePod to the iPhone 15 via USB-C, the device did not power on, nor were there any software responses on the iPhone. This suggests that the iPhone 15 cannot be used as a power source for the HomePod.

On a brighter note, gamers will find the iPhone 15’s capability to charge a PlayStation controller via USB-C quite handy. Beyond just charging, the controller is fully functional for gaming on the iPhone, with additional settings available for button remapping and feedback profiles.

The inclusion of the USB-C port in the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro certainly adds a layer of versatility in connecting and using a wide range of accessories. However, it’s also clear that there are some limitations, such as the inability to power a HomePod.

This exploration of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and its USB-C port showcases a significant step towards enhanced connectivity and functionality with various accessories. While some limitations exist, the overall capability presents a promising future for iPhone users looking for more from their devices.

Source & Image Credit iDeviceHelp



