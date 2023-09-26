What can USB-C on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro do?

Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro now come with USB-C, we already know that this can be used for reverse charging, but according to a recent video from Stephen Robles, it can be used for a lot more.

The video below gives us more details on what devices you can actually connect to the new iPhone 15 handsets and also what these devices can be used for once connected, it is interesting to see how versatile USB-C is on the new iPhones, let’s find out some more details.

One of the most striking features of the iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port is its ability to connect to a studio display. Acting as a USB hub, the phone allows you to control the studio display directly from the settings app. This feature turns your iPhone into a powerful workstation, capable of handling tasks usually reserved for desktop computers.

The iPhone 15 Pro supports USB keyboards, making it easier than ever to type long emails or documents. Mouse support is also available, although it requires enabling specific settings under the ‘Accessibility’ menu. This essentially turns your iPhone into a mini workstation, offering a level of productivity previously unimaginable for a smartphone.

While USB connections for game controllers were not successful, Bluetooth connections worked. Cloud gaming is also possible, although it doesn’t utilize the full studio display screen. For a more stable gaming experience, you can even connect an Ethernet adapter, although this may not optimize the display size.

A capture device can be connected to the iPhone 15 Pro, allowing you to monitor yourself on an iPad while recording video and using an external microphone. This is particularly useful for vloggers and streamers who need to keep track of their performance in real-time. It is really interesting to see all of the uses for the new USB-C on the new iPhones and we are looking forward to seeing what Apple has planned for the future.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



