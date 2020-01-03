New Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to feature super fast charging

We are expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone some time soon, we previously had a teaser of the device from Samsung and now we have some more information on the handset.

According to some information discovered in the latest One UI 2.0 update, the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will come with super fast charging support.

The news of this was discovered by the guys over at the XDA Developers, which will offer fast charging of between 25W and 45W.

We are expecting to see the new Galaxy Fold 2 either at CES 2020 this month or at Mobile World Congress next month, as soon as we get some details on exactly what hardware the handset will come with we will let you guys know.

Source XDA

