FlashForge fast charging 20,000 mAh battery pack

FlashForge is a new battery pack available in both 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities allowing you to power your mobile devices, cameras and other electronics advices when away from the grid. Capable of fully charging an iPhone 12 in just 30 minutes the battery pack is equipped with fast charging technology capable of delivering up to 5.5 V for android devices and 20 V for Apple iPhone 12 series and above. When flat the battery pack can be charged from flat to full ingest 3.5 hours and features a handy LED display to show how the percentage of battery life remains.

Other features include Overcharge protection, Over-discharge protection, Over-voltage protection, Output overcurrent protection, Over power protection, Circuit break protection, Reset protection, Input anti-reverse protection, Electromagnetic field protection and Temperature protection. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $31 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Take FlashForge on-the-go for travel, camping, live streaming, and business work. Get the fastest airline-safe charger in a compact powerful solution that won’t ever weigh you down. With a massive 10000mAH ultra-high capacity on-board battery, FlashForge provides incredible output, enough for 2.5 full charges for iPhone X. Say goodbye to low-battery anxiety and power out situations. “

Fast charging battery pack

If the FlashForge crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the FlashForge fast charging battery pack project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the fast charging battery pack, jump over to the official FlashForge crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals