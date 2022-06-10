Even more iOS 16 features revealed (Video)

Apple launched its first developer beta of iOS 16 at their 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this week.

The software will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, they also released betas of iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and more.

We have already seen a number of videos of the new iOS 16 software and now we have another one. The latest video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us a more in-depth look at what is coming to the iPhone in this software update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update.

Some of these features will include a new Lock Screen that will be completely customizable, this can be seen in the picture above, you will be able to change the lock of the display and it will come with a range of different widgets.

There will also be new Focus features with the new Lock Screen on the iPhone, and only relevant content to the Focus you have chosen will be shown on the iPhone’s Lock Screen.

Apple is expected to launch iOS 16 sometime in September along with the new iPhone 14 range of smartphones. They will also launch iPadOS 16 at the same time and probably the new watchOS 9 and the Apple Watch 8.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

