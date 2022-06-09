Whats coming in watchOS 9 (Video)

Apple released a number of new betas at their Worldwide Developer Conference this week, this included the new watchOS 9, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and more.

We have already seen a video of the new watchOS 9 software in action and now we have another one, this video is from Zollotech and we get to find out more details about what is coming to the Apple Watch with this software update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features headed to the Apple Watch with this software update.

The update will include a range of new Watch Faces for the Apple Watch, there are also some more Accessibility features, plus updates for Apple’s Siri, updates to workouts and also to Apple Fitness+.

The new watchOS 9 software update will be available for a range of different models of the Apple Watch. This will include the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, and the Apple Watch SE.

We are expecting this software update to be released sometime in September along with the iOS 16 update and the new iPhone 14. As soon as we get some information on when this new Apple Watch update is coming, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

