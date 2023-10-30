Dual-port 10GbE network cards supports SR-IOV for boosting VMware apps

QNAP has recently launched a new 10GbE network expansion card, the QXG-10G2SF-X710, which is equipped with the Intel Ethernet Controller X710-BM2. This expansion card is an effective solution for teams needing concurrent data access, photographers and videographers requiring swift data transmission, and latency-sensitive virtualization applications. The card is not only energy-efficient but also budget-friendly, offering users a cost-effective solution for a high-speed network environment.

The QXG-10G2SF-X710 can be installed into a QNAP NAS or a Windows/Linux PC, boasting two high-speed 10GbE ports. This makes it a versatile solution for a variety of devices. The card is compatible with QNAP NAS, Windows, and Linux devices, supporting QTS 5.1 (and later), QuTS hero h5.1 (and later), Windows 11 22H2, Windows Server 2022 21H2, and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. This wide range of compatibility underscores its applicability across multiple platforms and operating systems.

Dual-port 10GbE network card

One of the distinguishing features of the QXG-10G2SF-X710 is its low-noise fanless design. This design not only reduces the noise output but also enhances the energy efficiency of the card. The card also features two 10GbE SFP+ (10G/1G) network ports, offering up to 20Gbps of data transfer potential. This high data transfer potential can be achieved through SMB Multichannel or Port Trunking, making the card an ideal solution for high-speed data transmission tasks.

A significant aspect of the QXG-10G2SF-X710 is its support for SR-IOV (Single Root I/O Virtualization). SR-IOV is a specification that allows a PCIe device to appear to be multiple separate physical PCIe devices. The QXG-10G2SF-X710’s support for SR-IOV enhances network resource allocation for VMware virtualization applications. This results in a reduction in network bandwidth consumption and CPU usage for virtual machine servers. This feature is particularly beneficial for businesses and organizations that rely heavily on virtualization applications, as it allows them to optimize their network resources and improve the efficiency of their operations.

QNAP QXG-10G2SF-X710

The network expansion card is also compatible with various QNAP 10GbE NAS and switches. This compatibility, coupled with its low cost, makes the QXG-10G2SF-X710 a cost-effective solution for a high-speed network environment. It allows users to upgrade their network infrastructure without incurring significant costs.

However, users must note that when installing the QXG-10G2SF-X710 in a computer, they must download the necessary Windows/Linux drivers from the official Intel® website. This requirement ensures that the card functions optimally and is fully compatible with the operating system of the device.

The QXG-10G2SF-X710 is a versatile, cost-effective, and high-speed solution for various data transmission and virtualization needs. Its support for SR-IOV and compatibility with a wide range of devices and operating systems make it a valuable addition to any high-speed network environment. Its energy-efficient and low-noise design further enhances its appeal to users looking for a quiet and environmentally friendly network solution.



