Apple Fall Event Timeline Leaked: What to Expect in September, October and November

A significant leak has unveiled Apple’s complete product roadmap for the remainder of the year, offering a detailed preview of upcoming releases across iPhones, iPads, Macs, wearables, and smart home devices. The leaks reveal a focus on hardware advancements, innovative chip technology, and refined designs, but these improvements are accompanied by a noticeable rise in prices. Below is a detailed breakdown of what to expect from Apple’s September, October, and November events in a new video from Max Tech.

September Event: iPhones, iPads, and Wearables Take Center Stage

Apple’s September event will spotlight its flagship devices, with the iPhone lineup leading the announcements.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: These models will feature the powerful A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, and the largest iPhone battery to date. Enhanced cooling systems, upgraded cameras, and new color options will further elevate the user experience.

These models will feature the powerful A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, and the largest iPhone battery to date. Enhanced cooling systems, upgraded cameras, and new color options will further elevate the user experience. iPhone Ultra: Apple’s first foldable iPhone will debut with a crease-free OLED display and Touch ID authentication, marking a bold step in smartphone innovation.

The iPad lineup will also see notable updates:

iPad 12th Generation: Equipped with the A19 chip and 8GB of RAM, this model will enhance multitasking capabilities and integrate advanced Siri AI support, catering to productivity-focused users.

Wearables will receive incremental but meaningful upgrades:

Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Series 12: Both models will include the S12 chip and 5G satellite connectivity. The Ultra 4 will also introduce blood pressure monitoring, a first for Apple’s wearables.

Smart home enthusiasts can look forward to:

HomePod Mini 2: Featuring the S10 chip, improved audio quality and new color options, this device will enhance the smart home experience.

Featuring the S10 chip, improved audio quality and new color options, this device will enhance the smart home experience. Apple TV 4K: Upgraded with the A17 Pro chip for smoother performance, though both devices will come with higher price tags.

October Event: Macs Take the Spotlight

October will shift the focus to Apple’s Mac lineup, showcasing significant upgrades in performance and design.

Mac Studio: Powered by the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, this device will deliver a substantial performance boost while maintaining its current price point, appealing to professionals and creatives alike.

Powered by the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, this device will deliver a substantial performance boost while maintaining its current price point, appealing to professionals and creatives alike. MacBook Ultra: Featuring M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, an OLED display and a thinner design, this model will also include updated cooling systems for improved thermal efficiency.

Featuring M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, an OLED display and a thinner design, this model will also include updated cooling systems for improved thermal efficiency. M5 Mac Mini: Offering faster performance with the M5 chip, this compact desktop will retain its affordability, making it an attractive option for a wide range of users.

Offering faster performance with the M5 chip, this compact desktop will retain its affordability, making it an attractive option for a wide range of users. M5 iMac: While receiving a chip upgrade, this model will not see any changes to its iconic design, focusing solely on internal improvements.

November Event: Innovations in Portability and Smart Home Devices

November will introduce exciting advancements in portable devices and smart home technology, further expanding Apple’s ecosystem.

OLED iPad Mini 8: Redesigned with improved waterproofing, a premium casing and the A20 Pro chip, this device is tailored for users seeking portability without compromising on performance.

Redesigned with improved waterproofing, a premium casing and the A20 Pro chip, this device is tailored for users seeking portability without compromising on performance. M6 MacBook Pro: The first device to feature Apple’s new 2nm chip technology, this laptop will set new standards for efficiency and performance in portable computing.

In the smart home category:

Smart Home Hub: Equipped with a 7-inch display, Face ID authentication and a Center Stage camera, this hub will seamlessly integrate with other Apple devices for a unified smart home experience.

Equipped with a 7-inch display, Face ID authentication and a Center Stage camera, this hub will seamlessly integrate with other Apple devices for a unified smart home experience. Apple Smart Doorbell: Featuring Face ID authentication and compatibility with the Smart Home Hub, this device will enhance home security and convenience.

What’s Missing? Delayed Products

Despite the extensive lineup, some highly anticipated products have been delayed. The AirPods Ultra and Apple’s camera glasses are now expected to launch late next year, leaving fans eager for these innovations waiting a little longer.

Apple’s Vision for the Year Ahead

Apple’s 2026 product lineup underscores its commitment to pushing technological boundaries. From foldable iPhones and 2nm chip technology in MacBooks to advanced wearables and smart home devices, the company continues to redefine consumer electronics. However, these advancements come at a cost, with higher pricing becoming a consistent theme. As the September, October and November events draw closer, the leaks provide a comprehensive preview of what’s to come, setting the stage for a year of exciting developments in the tech world.

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Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



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