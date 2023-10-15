All Ubuntu 23.10 new features explored

The latest iteration of the Ubuntu operating system, Ubuntu 23.10, also known as “Mantic Minotaur,” was released on October 12, 2023. This version comes with a host of new features and improvements, making it a significant upgrade from its predecessor, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. The system requirements remain the same as the previous version, ensuring a smooth transition for existing users.

One of the most notable changes in Ubuntu 23.10 is the introduction of the minimal install as the default setting. This change is a significant shift from previous versions, where a full suite of applications was installed by default. Now, users have the option to expand their installation with apps like LibreOffice, Thunderbird, Shotwell photo manager, gnome calendar, and more, based on their specific needs.

Ubuntu 23.10 also introduces a new App Center, a Flutter-based replacement for Ubuntu Software. This new feature provides a responsive front end to Canonical’s Snap Store, allowing users to install traditional Deb software available in the Ubuntu archives. This change is expected to enhance the user experience by making software installation more straightforward and intuitive.

Another significant addition is the firmware updater tool, which simplifies the process of updating device firmware. This tool is a welcome addition for users who want to keep their devices up-to-date with the latest firmware versions.

The new Dynamic workspace indicator is another feature that enhances the user experience. This feature replaces the old ‘Activities’ label in the top bar and animates as you move between workspaces, providing a more intuitive and visually appealing way to navigate your workspace.

The Quick Settings menu now includes a feature for keyboard backlight control, providing users with more control over their device settings. This feature is particularly useful for users who frequently use their devices in low-light conditions.

Nautilus, the default file manager in Ubuntu, has also received significant improvements in Ubuntu 23.10. These improvements include a speed boost, faster thumbnail generation, and quicker search results, making file management more efficient and user-friendly.

The settings app now includes a compact system details dialogue, providing users with a quick and easy way to access system information. The settings app also includes a new privacy panel, an overhauled keyboard layout viewer, and the ability to edit and manage saved Wi-Fi network connection info when Wireless connectivity is off.

Ubuntu 23.10 also introduces support for quarter tiling of app windows, allowing users to nestle app windows into quadrants. This feature enhances multitasking and makes it easier to manage multiple open windows. Firefox, the default web browser in Ubuntu, now runs in a native Wayland mode by default. This change improves touchscreen manipulation, making browsing more user-friendly for touchscreen device users.

Ubuntu 23.10 includes Linux kernel version 6.5 and MESA 23.2, which provide improved gaming and graphics performance. These updates are expected to enhance the user experience for gamers and users who frequently use graphics-intensive applications. SirsUbuntu 23.10 also introduces experimental features like Ubuntu on ZFS support and TPM backed disk encryption. While these features are still in the experimental stage, they represent significant advancements in Ubuntu’s capabilities.

Ubuntu 23.10 is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, introducing a host of new features and improvements that enhance the user experience. Whether you’re a long-time Ubuntu user or new to the platform, Ubuntu 23.10 offers something for everyone.



