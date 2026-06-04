5 New DJI Pocket 4 Features That Actually Justify the Upgrade

The DJI Pocket 4 introduces several updates aimed at enhancing usability and performance for content creators. One standout feature is the inclusion of 107 GB of internal storage, reducing the need for external memory cards and making sure users can capture footage with fewer interruptions. As noted by Davey Gravy, this addition, along with its compact and redesigned form, highlights a thoughtful approach to balancing portability with functionality.

Discover how the DJI Pocket 4 improves low-light performance, allowing clearer shots in challenging conditions and explore features like 4K slow-motion recording and gesture controls for hands-free operation. Gain insight into its faster data transfer speeds and upgraded audio system, both of which streamline the shooting process and elevate the overall user experience.

DJI Pocket 4 Highlights

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The DJI Pocket 4 features a redesigned compact body for enhanced portability, making it ideal for creators on the go, though it lacks screen protection and internal storage for lenses or filters.

It includes 107 GB of built-in storage, eliminating the immediate need for external memory cards, while also offering a microSD slot for additional storage flexibility.

Data transfer is faster and more reliable with improved connectivity options, streamlining workflows for high-resolution photo and video transfers.

Superior low-light performance is achieved through a dedicated low-light mode and an attachable magnetic light, making sure sharp and detailed visuals in challenging lighting conditions.

Expanded creative features include 4K slow-motion recording, enhanced tracking, gesture controls and upgraded audio capabilities, making it a versatile tool for both casual and professional creators.

1. Sleeker Design for Better Portability

The DJI Pocket 4 features a redesigned compact body that prioritizes portability without sacrificing usability. Its smaller gimbal cover ensures the camera fits comfortably into your pocket or bag, making it an ideal companion for creators on the go. This streamlined design emphasizes mobility, allowing you to carry the device effortlessly during travel or outdoor shoots.

However, the updated design does come with minor trade-offs. The lack of screen protection and the inability to store additional lenses or filters within the cover may require users to handle the device with extra care. Despite these considerations, the focus on convenience and functionality makes the DJI Pocket 4 a practical choice for those seeking a portable yet powerful camera.

2. Built-In Storage That Keeps You Ready

One of the standout features of the DJI Pocket 4 is its 107 GB of internal storage, which eliminates the immediate need for external memory cards. This upgrade ensures you’re always ready to capture spontaneous moments, even if you forget to bring a microSD card. The ample internal storage is particularly useful for quick shoots or when you need to travel light.

For those who require additional storage, the device retains a microSD slot, now protected by a durable cover to shield it from dust and debris. This dual-storage system offers both reliability and flexibility, accommodating a variety of shooting scenarios and making sure you never miss a moment.

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3. Faster, Smoother Data Transfers

The DJI Pocket 4 significantly improves the data transfer experience, making it faster and more reliable. Whether you’re transferring high-resolution photos or 4K slow-motion videos, the process is seamless thanks to the enhanced connectivity options. Users can transfer files via the DJI Mimo app or through a USB-C connection, both of which ensure efficient and stable transfers.

This upgrade not only saves time but also reduces the frustration often associated with slow or unstable data transfers. By streamlining this aspect of the workflow, the DJI Pocket 4 allows creators to focus more on their projects and less on technical delays, making it a valuable tool for those who prioritize efficiency.

4. Superior Low-Light Performance

The DJI Pocket 4 excels in capturing high-quality footage in challenging lighting conditions. Its dedicated low-light mode automatically adjusts camera settings to enhance image and video clarity in dim environments. This feature ensures that your content remains sharp and detailed, even when shooting at night or in poorly lit indoor spaces.

Additionally, the camera includes a magnetic attachable light, which provides extra illumination when needed. This accessory is particularly useful for night-time shoots or creative projects that require precise lighting control. Together, these enhancements make the DJI Pocket 4 a reliable choice for capturing stunning visuals in a variety of lighting conditions.

5. Expanded Creative Features

The DJI Pocket 4 is packed with an array of creative tools designed to elevate your content. These features include:

4K slow-motion recording at 240 fps , allowing dramatic and cinematic effects.

, allowing dramatic and cinematic effects. Slower shutter speeds for achieving artistic motion blur in your shots.

Enhanced tracking capabilities for smooth and precise subject focus.

Gesture controls that allow for hands-free operation, adding convenience during shoots.

A customizable button and improved joystick for intuitive handling and better control.

High-resolution photo capture and a Preview LUT for D-log shooting, delivering professional-grade results.

The audio capabilities have also been upgraded with the Mic 3 system, which includes 32-bit float backup for superior sound quality. This ensures that your audio recordings are as reliable and high-quality as your visuals. These features collectively make the DJI Pocket 4 a versatile tool, suitable for both casual users and professionals aiming to produce polished, high-quality content.

Why the DJI Pocket 4 Stands Out

The DJI Pocket 4 introduces meaningful upgrades that cater to the needs of modern creators. Its compact and portable design makes it easy to carry, while the expanded internal storage and faster data transfer options streamline your workflow. The improved low-light performance ensures that you can capture high-quality footage in challenging conditions and the array of creative features enables you to explore new possibilities in your content creation.

Whether you’re documenting everyday moments or working on professional projects, the DJI Pocket 4 provides the tools and flexibility needed to succeed. Its thoughtful upgrades and versatile capabilities make it a standout choice for anyone looking to enhance their creative output.

Media Credit: Davey Gravy



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