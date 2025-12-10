Commodore 64 Laptop Built Using a Raspberry Pi 5 to Bring Retro on the Road

What if you could hold the past in your hands, only reimagined for the present? The Commodore 64, a symbol of 1980s computing, has always been a touchstone for tech nostalgia. But what if this iconic machine had evolved into something it never was: a fully portable laptop? That’s exactly what this bold concept design sets out to achieve. By blending the soul of the Commodore 64 with modern ingenuity, this project doesn’t just pay homage to the past, it reinvents it. With a Raspberry Pi at its core and painstakingly crafted details, this portable Commodore 64 laptop is more than a gadget; it’s a love letter to retro computing with a futuristic twist.

In the video below Kevin Noki explains how this ambitious design they have built, bridges the gap between vintage aesthetics and modern functionality. From the 3D-printed custom keyboard to the integration of original peripherals, every element has been carefully engineered to stay true to the Commodore 64’s legacy while embracing the possibilities of today’s technology. Whether you’re a retro tech enthusiast, a maker, or someone curious about how the old and new can coexist, this project offers a fascinating glimpse into what could have been. It’s a story of nostalgia, innovation, and the enduring allure of classic design, one that invites you to imagine the possibilities of blending eras.

Portable Commodore 64 Laptop

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The portable Commodore 64 laptop combines retro aesthetics with modern technology, powered by a Raspberry Pi 5 running the VICE emulator to replicate the original C64’s functionality.

Meticulous 3D modeling and printing were used to craft the device, making sure structural integrity and an authentic retro design, including a retractable carry handle for portability.

A custom mechanical keyboard with 3D-printed keycaps and a custom PCB replicates the tactile and visual feel of the original Commodore 64 keyboard.

The laptop integrates modern features like a 10-inch 4:3 display, HDMI connectivity, and a robust battery system for true portability, while maintaining compatibility with original C64 peripherals.

Weighing approximately 4 kg, the device serves as a functional homage to the Commodore 64, blending nostalgia with practicality for gaming, programming, and retro computing enthusiasts.

Design Concept: Nostalgia Meets Innovation

The design draws inspiration from early portable computers such as the Commodore SX-64 and the Macintosh Portable. Every detail was carefully crafted to honor the original Commodore 64’s design language. From the vent placement to the keyboard layout and monitor bezel, the aesthetic remains true to its retro roots. To enhance portability, a retractable carry handle was incorporated, making the device both functional and reminiscent of vintage portable computers. This thoughtful combination of nostalgia and practicality ensures the design appeals to enthusiasts of retro technology while meeting modern expectations.

3D Modeling and Printing: Crafting the Vision

Realizing this concept required extensive 3D modeling and precision engineering. Key structural elements, including hinges, keyboard mounts, and internal supports, were designed to securely house the hardware. Approximately 30 individual parts were 3D-printed and carefully aligned using dowel pins to ensure structural integrity. After printing, the components underwent sanding, priming, and painting to replicate the original Commodore 64’s color scheme. This attention to detail resulted in a cohesive and authentic retro aesthetic, bringing the vision to life with remarkable accuracy.

Awesome Commodore 64 Laptop

Find more information on Commodore 64 by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Custom Mechanical Keyboard: A Tactile Tribute

The keyboard serves as the centerpiece of the design, combining functionality with nostalgia. Sixty-six keycaps were 3D-printed and labeled with water slide decals to replicate the original Commodore 64’s appearance. A custom PCB was developed to support mechanical switches, including a mechanical shift lock, making sure the keyboard not only looked authentic but also provided a tactile typing experience. This dedication to replicating the original keyboard’s feel and appearance enhances the overall authenticity of the project, making it a true homage to the C64.

Hardware Integration: Modern Tech with a Retro Soul

The core of the laptop is powered by a Raspberry Pi 5 running the VICE emulator, which faithfully replicates the functionality of the original Commodore 64. A 10-inch 4:3 display was selected to maintain the retro aesthetic, with modified firmware allowing brightness control for added usability. Additional features include original-style joystick ports, a power switch, and an HDMI extension, allowing for external display connectivity. These modern enhancements ensure the device is both functional and versatile while preserving its retro charm.

Battery and Power Management: True Portability

To achieve true portability, a robust battery management system was implemented. The system uses a UPS board paired with 18650 lithium-ion cells, providing reliable power. A buck converter ensures stable voltage regulation, while a Python-based battery status overlay offers real-time updates on power levels. This setup allows for efficient and extended use, making the device practical for gaming, programming, or exploring retro computing on the go.

Peripheral Compatibility: Connecting Past and Present

One of the standout features of this project is its compatibility with original Commodore 64 peripherals. The laptop supports legacy devices such as the 1541 floppy drive and data set, preserving the ability to use vintage hardware. A custom tape adapter was also developed, allowing seamless loading of programs and games from original media into the emulator. This bridge between old and new technology enhances the device’s versatility, making sure it appeals to both retro enthusiasts and modern users.

Final Features: A Functional Homage

The finished laptop includes SD card support for loading games and programs, making it easy to access a library of Commodore 64 software. Weighing approximately 4 kg (8 lbs), the device is portable yet sturdy, striking a balance between durability and usability. Its functional keyboard and joystick ports make it ideal for gaming, programming, or simply exploring the world of retro computing. This project stands as a functional tribute to one of the most iconic computers of all time, celebrating the enduring appeal of classic technology while integrating modern advancements.

Media Credit: Kevin Noki



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals