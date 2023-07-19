Surando underwater diving scooter from $343

Immerse yourself in the captivating charm of aquatic exploration like never before. The all-new Surando Underwater Scooter is here to take your underwater escapades to a whole new level. This ultra-compact, highly efficient underwater scooter, is portable and designed to provide power to all your aquatic pursuits, from a delightful swimming expedition to an adventurous dive. Whether you’re in a tranquil lagoon or exploring the vibrant marine life in the open sea, Surando is your dependable underwater companion.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $343 or £291 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the typical retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“For water sports lovers, Surando can be your pocket-sized scooter. The cylindrical shape is designed specifically to fit into your backpack’s side pocket, making it easy to carry and is airline-approved for convenient travel. “

Outfitted with three distinct gear options, the Surando Underwater Scooter allows users to adjust their speed according to their comfort and preference. At its peak performance, it can achieve a maximum speed of up to 2m/s. The well-engineered jet propulsion system amplifies the scooter’s performance, ensuring superior maneuverability, and an effortless navigation through varying water currents.

Explore under the waves

If you are wondering how to add more depth to your underwater visual chronicles, you will be pleased to know that Surando caters to that need as well. The scooter has provision for mounting accessories such as the popular GoPro and underwater fill lights. With improved visibility and stability, you are set to capture breathtaking underwater footage on your next dive.

With Surando, embarking on your underwater expedition is as quick and straightforward as it gets. The setup is exceptionally user-friendly, taking under 2 minutes to get ready. All you need to do is mount the Surando under your preferred watercraft – be it a canoe, kayak, or paddle board – and you’re all set to glide on the water effortlessly.

Fast charging technology

One of the standout features of the Surando Underwater Scooter is its highly efficient battery system. The scooter is fitted with a 7200 mAh battery that optimizes capacity and charging time. With 720W fast-charging capability, it takes a mere 3 hours to fully charge the battery. Once fully charged, you can cruise through the water for up to an impressive 60 minutes, ensuring your underwater explorations are not cut short.

In summary, the Surando Underwater Scooter is a marriage of technology and design, delivering efficient performance and portability in one sleek package. The scooter is sure to appeal to water sports enthusiasts and casual swimmers alike. Whether you’re looking for effortless maneuverability or hoping to enhance your underwater video footage, Surando offers a refreshing experience for your underwater adventures.

Diving scooter

“Do you wear expensive and difficult to control diving machine that set up in a few hours? It’s time to ditch these. It’s time to use portable, efficient underwater scooter to power your adventure! Whether you are an entry level or a professional, with Surando, you can explore underwater world like never before.”

If the Surando campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Surando underwater diving scooter project view the promotional video below.

“We’ve spent the past year refining our product to exceed expectations. While challenges may arise, such as manufacturing and fulfillment delays, we have a trusted manufacturer and experienced logistics team in place. We’ll maintain open communication to keep you informed about your product’s progress and delivery. Your support is greatly appreciated.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the underwater diving scooter, jump over to the official Surando crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.

