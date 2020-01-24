Diveroid smartphone diving case and dive computer app

Deep sea divers looking for a way to use the power of their smartphone underwater, may be interested in Diveroid a unique diving case that transforms your smartphone into a dive computer, underwater camera and photo synchronised logbook. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the all-in-one device which is now available to back via Indiegogo at a discounted price saving you 28% off the recommended retail cost.

“Buying a diving computer, compass, and camera separately for your dive can get pricey over time and not to mention they are very bulky and can weigh you down while diving. At DIVEROID, we thought of bringing the convenience of having a smartphone always on hand, with the technology of monitoring your dive. Our product includes a dive computer, compass, and logbook all in the palm of your hand.”

Earlybird pledges are available from $298 or £228 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2020. Combined with the company’s smartphone application the system displays all the necessary diving information you need while under the waves such as depth, dive time, ascending time, and temperature at a glance.

“DIVEROID’s safety alerts will notify you at any time during your dive if you have reached your depth stop, or are ascending too fast. In the case of an emergency, our app will let you know what to do at the current depth you are at to stay safe. ou already have a high-quality functioning camera in your hands…your smartphone! Capture endless photos and videos of your dive which can be shared later on via link through the DIVEROID App. “

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals