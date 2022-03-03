Folding fins perfect for your next diving adventure

If you would like to explore the world beneath the waves but normally leave your flippers and diving fins behind. You may be interested in a new innovative solution in the form of the aptly named Folding Fins designed to save space in your luggage the design has been launched via Kickstarter this week by a team of engineers based in Poland.

The patented foldable fins are 50% lighter than normal diving fins and feature a reinforced membrane and adjustable fittings to accommodate a wide right of different size feet and footwear including wetsuit socks and boots. With still 58 days remaining the project is very close to raising its required pledge goal making the jump from concept into production. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $139 or £102 (depending on current exchange rates).

Folding dive fins

“Thanks to folding fins you can feel full freedom and discover different horizons. Diversify your trip and experience revolutionary advantages of the new generation of fins. To achieve the most optimal construction, we have decided to design fins so that nature looks like. The bio-mimetic build has a high coefficient of performance compared to the low energy requirement.”

If the Folding Fins crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Folding Fins dive fins project watch the promotional video below.

“Our design and mechanical engineers have developed a patented® opening system, which allows users to unfold fins in less than 2 seconds. We believe that our solution will revolutionize the use of fins and improve your active lifestyle. We developed a 4-point regulation system that allows fit footpocket to user’s preferences. It gives a possibility of precise adjustment. A carefully developed clamping system allows for multi-stage adjustment and firm foot positioning.”

“When it comes to fins, safety is essential and also in Folding Fins engineers considered user’s feet protection. Unique grip system works well in the aquatic environment, especially when it comes to slippery surfaces. Not only is this system intended for use, but it also has a positive effect on the streamlining of the water and enriches the design.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the dive fins, jump over to the official Folding Fins crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

