Seakool D2 hands-free diving thruster let’s explore under the waves

Divers looking for a way to enjoy exploring under the waves with a handy propulsion system, might be interested in a new hands-free diving thruster called the Seakool D2. Launched via Indiegogo this month the underwater thruster allows you to explore 100% hands-free at a speed of up to 4.5 mph. Featuring dual propellers and a 120 minute battery life the Seakool D2 is now available to back by Indiegogo.

Seakool D2 diving thruster

Early bird bonuses are now available for the inventive project from roughly $926 or £786 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Dive in and immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring depths, all while enjoying a hands-free experience like no other. With D2’s innovative design and intuitive controls, liberate your movements and navigate effortlessly, leaving you time to focus on taking videos, catching fish, and countless other underwater activities.”

“SEAKOOL D2 provides three levels of fixed-speed cruise control, and each of our powerful propellers is capable of generating over 29lb. (13kg) of thrust for a max. speed of 4.5mph | 2 m/s. Imagine matching the speed of David Popovici, the current world record holder for the fastest 100m underwater swim in just 46.86 seconds. Now picture maintaining that exhilarating pace for over 33 minutes. Sound fun? Yea, we think so too.”

If the Seakool D2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Seakool D2 diving thruster project look at the promotional video below.

“Seamlessly designed for maximum comfort and performance, our ergonomic design ensures easy maneuverability. With precision-crafted curves and a dual-propeller system, you’ll experience enhanced control and propulsion. It even has customizable features and intuitive controls that adapt to your body, enhancing your underwater adventure even further.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the diving thruster, jump over to the official Seakool D2 crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



