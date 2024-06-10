Discord Announces New Monetization Updates for Developers

Discord has announced a series of new monetization features aimed at supporting its growing developer community. These updates, available to developers in the US, UK, and EU, are designed to help developers build successful businesses on the platform. The new features include a reduced platform fee, a new store surface for apps, one-time purchase options, and enhanced analytics tools.

Key Takeaways Discord reduces platform fee from 30% to 15% for the first $1M in cumulative gross sales.

New store surface for apps available in the App Directory and on an App’s Profile.

One-time purchase options for durable and consumable items.

New analytics tools for in-depth data analysis.

Upcoming multi-subscription support for different tiers of subscriptions.

Reduced Platform Fee

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting developers, Discord is introducing a new Growth Tier that reduces its platform fee from 30% to 15% for any developer team’s first $1M in cumulative gross sales. This initiative aims to better support up-and-coming developers, allowing them to retain more revenue and reinvest in their projects. Developer teams already monetizing through Premium Apps will see the reduced fee apply to their next $1M in cumulative gross sales starting today.

New Store Surface for Apps

Discord is also rolling out a new store surface for apps, which can be found directly in the App Directory and on an App’s Profile. This new feature allows developers to sell their app’s premium offerings on a personalized store within Discord. Users can effortlessly view and make purchases, enhancing the overall user experience and providing developers with a dedicated space to showcase their premium content.

One-Time Purchase Options

In response to developer feedback, Discord is introducing one-time purchase options for apps. Developers can now offer both durable and consumable items as one-time purchases. Durable items are premium benefits that users can keep indefinitely after purchase, such as a new piece of armor for a game character. Consumable items, on the other hand, are premium benefits that can expire or be used up, like a potion that replenishes a character’s health. This new purchasing option adds flexibility for developers and provides users with more choices.

Enhanced Analytics Tools

To help developers make well-informed decisions, Discord is introducing new analytics tools accessible from the app’s settings page. These tools provide an in-depth data set that developers can export as a CSV file, allowing them to integrate the data directly into their own data tools. This update aims to support developers in understanding user behavior and optimizing their offerings based on comprehensive data analysis.

Upcoming Multi-Subscription Support

Discord is also working on adding support for offering multiple subscription SKUs, enabling developers to sell different tiers of subscriptions within their apps. This feature is expected to roll out soon and will provide developers with more flexibility in monetizing their apps.

The new Discord monetization features are available to developers in the US, UK, and EU, with global availability for users. The reduced platform fee is effective immediately for developer teams already monetizing through Premium Apps, applying to their next $1M in cumulative gross sales. The new store surface, one-time purchase options, and enhanced analytics tools are currently being rolled out, with multi-subscription support expected to be available soon.



