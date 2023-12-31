Since its original launch the Midjourney AI art generator has used Discord as its main access point. But with the latest release of Midjourney 6 in its alpha development stage earlier this week Midjourney is now looking to move away from discord and provide access to its AI art generator directly from a browser on its own website.

Midjourney is expanding its horizons by launching a new web-based platform that promises to enhance the overall user experience. This move is set to make the platform’s sophisticated image generation tools more accessible to a broader range of users, including those who may not be familiar with Discord. Allowing Midjourney two no longer be reliant on the Discord platform.

Midjourney 6 moves away from Discord

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the new Midjourney 6 access which will allow you to create AI art and imagery without the need for a Discord account. The centerpiece of this new web-based platform is the ‘Imagine bar’, a feature that streamlines the image generation process. Users can now input their creative prompts directly, without the need for Discord’s command system. This allows for a more intuitive experience, as users can witness their ideas transform into high-resolution images almost instantly. This is a notable improvement for creators who are accustomed to longer wait times when generating images.

Midjourney’s Alpha website, which is the initial version of this new platform, is currently available to its most active users—those who have created over 10,000 images. The Alpha website is equipped with a range of quick-action tools that make the creative process more efficient. These tools include options to copy job IDs and image links quickly, which is a boon for creators looking to streamline their workflow. For those who enjoy experimenting with their creations, the platform offers simple methods to reroll, vary, or remix prompts. Moreover, the user-friendly interface features sliders that allow for precise adjustments to prompts, including aspect ratio, model selection, and style settings.

One of the standout features of the new platform is its ability to remember user-set parameters. This means that once you have fine-tuned your settings to your liking, the platform will retain these preferences, ensuring consistency across your image series. This is particularly beneficial for creators who produce a series of images with a cohesive look and feel.

For creators who specialize in merging different images, the Alpha website simplifies this process significantly. The new platform enables users to blend images effortlessly, without the need for complex commands. This opens up new possibilities for creative expression, allowing the fusion of various ideas into singular, cohesive artworks.

Additionally, the Alpha website introduces a rating system to help users manage their image portfolios. While this feature is still in its nascent stages and may have some limitations, it is designed to assist in filtering and organizing your work more effectively.

It is worth noting that the Alpha website has done away with the upscale button, as images are now produced at full resolution by default. This change reflects the platform’s commitment to delivering high-quality outputs without additional steps. Although some familiar features are currently missing, such as the describe tool and style tuners, Midjourney is actively working on integrating these into the Alpha website.

As Midjourney continues to refine the Alpha website, it is clear that the platform is dedicated to welcoming a more diverse community of creators. The goal is to make the image creation process as seamless as possible, particularly for those who are not Discord users. With these latest advancements, Midjourney is poised to make a significant impact on the AI-generated imagery landscape, offering a platform that is not only powerful but also focused on providing an intuitive and user-centric experience. This evolution of Midjourney is a testament to the ongoing innovation in the field of AI and the creative industries, as tools and platforms continue to evolve to meet the needs of a dynamic and growing user base.



