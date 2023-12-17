Midjourney 6 training announced and overview

The world of AI-driven image creation is about to take a significant step forward with the introduction of Midjourney Version 6. This new version has been in development for over seven months and is designed to enhance the way users interact with the AI. As a user, you play a crucial role in teaching the AI about human aesthetics by selecting images that guide its learning process. The upcoming version promises to deliver a more intuitive experience, with improvements in how the AI interprets your instructions and a wider understanding of the world.

The Midjourney team now asking paying Midjourney customers to help rate images to train the Midjourney 6 AI model more accurately. The latest announcement from DavidH at Midjourney explains :

We’re getting close to releasing V6 of Midjourney, but before we do, we need your help

If you’re a paying MJ member, please go here and help us rate images: https://www.midjourney.com/rank-v6

Directions:

You’ll be shown two images at a time

Select the one that you think is more beautiful (based on your own personal aesthetic taste)

On PC you can use the 1 and 2 keys to select images (1 is left, 2 is right)

If you’re not sure which is better, press “skip” (or the “3” key on pc)

These images are using random community prompts. If you see something NSFW press “Report Image” (Sorry!)

Please Note:

These images are NOT representative of the V6 we will release soon

These images are plain/boring/unopinionated/bad to help our system 'learn' what new things community wants out of a v6 model

These image are more coherent than V5, but most of the V6 improvements are related to prompt understanding, world knowledge, image prompts, text rendering, etc. Stuff that’s hard to notice here.

If you’re worried about quality, try not to! V5 was embarrassing when we did the first rating party. Getting everyone’s help labeling ‘junk’ is a very important part of our process.

These ratings are very serious please try your best to provide us with good data.

One of the key advancements in Version 6 is the AI’s ability to interpret prompts with greater accuracy. This means that when you tell the AI what kind of image you want to create, it will be able to understand your instructions better and produce images that are more relevant and contextually accurate. This improvement is a big deal because it means the AI can create images that are not just visually appealing but also full of detail and meaning. The AI’s knowledge base has also been expanded, allowing it to draw from a broader range of information when generating images.

Midjourney 6

Your feedback is incredibly important during this development phase. By critiquing the images and providing insights, you help the AI improve with each new iteration. The images you see now are just a preview of what’s to come, and your active participation is essential for the AI to learn and evolve.

There’s a growing sense of anticipation within the community as the launch of Midjourney Version 6 draws near. Everyone is looking forward to future rating parties and updates on the development process. These events are not just fun; they’re also important for putting the finishing touches on the new version. The collaboration between users and developers is key to creating an AI that captures the essence of human creativity and advances the frontiers of technology.

Midjourney Version 6 represents a significant collaborative effort, showcasing the synergy between the AI’s capabilities and the valuable input from users like you. Your selections and feedback are shaping an AI that understands beauty and precision. As we look ahead, it’s clear that the evolution of Midjourney is set to bring even more exciting advancements to the field of AI and image creation.



