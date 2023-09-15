Midjourney 6 update and 3D model creation news

Midjourney has this week released more details about new features it’s development team will soon be rolling out to users worldwide. These new Midjourney version 6 updates, including a significant enhancement to 3D model creation, the ability to upscale images and more

One of the most notable announcements was the delay in the release of Midjourney’s Version 6 (V6). The decision was made after the final renders did not meet the high standards set for a major release. This setback, however, has not deterred Midjourney. Instead, the company has chosen to view it as an opportunity to refine and improve certain areas, making them the cornerstone of the V6 release. This commitment to quality and user experience is expected to make the V6 release a significant update, even more substantial than the jump from V4 to V5.

Midjourney V6 update and 3D image creation news

Watch the video below for a quick overview to bring you up to speed on all the latest news from the Midjourney team including what you can expect from version 6 and the new and highly anticipated 3D model generation technology that is currently under development and will hopefully soon be showcased or rolled out to users.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Midjourney :

While users eagerly await the V6 release, Midjourney has not been idle. The company has announced updates to Version 5 (V5), including a less opinionated version and an aesthetic personalization system. This system is designed to allow users to better define their styles and quickly revert to them. This feature is a testament to Midjourney’s dedication to providing a user-centric experience.

Image upscaling

In addition to these updates, Midjourney is also exploring upscaler technologies for the V6 era. This technology will allow for higher resolution and consistency, further enhancing the user experience. The company’s commitment to innovation and improvement is evident in its continuous exploration of new technologies.

Midjourney’s commitment to user experience extends beyond its products. The company is redesigning its website for better performance and user experience, with a focus on discovery and sorting in the first phase. This redesign aims to make the website more user-friendly and efficient, enhancing the overall user experience.

3D model creation

The company also discussed updates on 3D development. The delay in 3D development is due to a lack of 3D object data. However, Midjourney remains confident in its ability to achieve 3D with virtually no quality loss from 2D. The focus, for now, is on generating high-quality images rather than exporting meshes. However, the company stated that clean, AAA quality mesh exports could be possible in the future if the market demands it. As always as soon more information comes available on the Midjourney 3D creation process we will keep you up to speed as always.

Midjourney’s recent updates reveal a company that is committed to innovation, user experience, and transparency. While the delay in the Midjourney V6 release may be disappointing, the company’s dedication to quality and improvement is clear. With updates to V5, exploration of upscaler technologies, a website redesign, and developments in 3D, will continue to keep Midjourney at the top of the AI art generation market.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals