15 Midjourney 5.2 styles to transform your AI art

In the vast realm of generative artificial intelligence, San Francisco’s independent research lab, Midjourney, stands as a beacon of innovation. The lab has introduced us to the amazing Midjourney AI art generator, a program that provides a cornucopia of artistic styles, each curated to cater to various aesthetic preferences. If you’re keen to delve deep into the world of AI-driven artistry, you will be pleased to know that understanding and harnessing the full potential of Midjourney’s style parameters is simpler than you might think.

At its core, Midjourney operates on different model versions, each boasting its unique flair and capabilities. The latest model version 5.2, along with its predecessor, model version 5.1, primarily utilizes the --style parameter. This choice is particularly intriguing for those who desire a closer grip on their art’s nuances.

When you opt for this parameter, you essentially dial down the inherent Midjourney aesthetic, paving the way for a more photographic or controlled visual output. Advanced users often find this setting beneficial, especially when aiming for images that closely resemble real-life photographs.

To incorporate these styles into your artwork, simply append the --style parameter followed by your desired style name to the end of your prompt. For instance, --style scenic will gift you with mesmerizing backgrounds and character compositions.

If you are wondering how the Niji Model Version 5 compares, it’s a treasure trove of versatility. With options ranging from --style cute to --style expressive , this version offers:

Cute : Expect endearing characters, props, and settings that exude charm.

: Expect endearing characters, props, and settings that exude charm. Expressive : Dive into art that radiates a sophisticated illustrated ambiance.

: Dive into art that radiates a sophisticated illustrated ambiance. Original : Revert to the foundational Niji Model Version 5’s aesthetic, which was the go-to style before May 26th, 2023.

: Revert to the foundational Niji Model Version 5’s aesthetic, which was the go-to style before May 26th, 2023. Scenic: Indulge in splendid backgrounds and cinematic moments, perfectly juxtaposing characters with their fantastical milieus.

Other articles and tutorials you may find of interest on Midjourney parameters and AI art generation :

But that’s not all. Midjourney boasts an array of intricate styles that can drastically reshape the visual narrative of your art:

Bentwood : A nod to organic elegance, evoking photorealistic and vivid wood carvings.

: A nod to organic elegance, evoking photorealistic and vivid wood carvings. Bold Graphic Illustration : Command attention with its potent visuals, prominent lines, and electrifying colors.

: Command attention with its potent visuals, prominent lines, and electrifying colors. Detailed Background Elements : Revel in the exquisite detailing of the backdrop, adding depth and context to your images.

: Revel in the exquisite detailing of the backdrop, adding depth and context to your images. Foreboding Colors : Immerse in a world painted in dark and enigmatic shades, perfect for tales shrouded in mystery.

: Immerse in a world painted in dark and enigmatic shades, perfect for tales shrouded in mystery. Macabre Illustration: Traverse the eerie realms, laden with Gothic motifs and somber themes.

And the list doesn’t end here. Styles like airbrush art, dark palette, and neo-traditional Japanese art, among others, ensure that artists have a plethora of choices to mold their AI art creations.

Moreover, Midjourney offers the flexibility of combining themes with styles. Imagine juxtaposing ‘flower’ with distinct styles, leading to abstract visuals centering around a flower. Or blend ‘city’ and ‘street’ to manifest urban scenes reminiscent of Van Gogh’s iconic style. The possibilities are as endless as they are exciting.

In conclusion, Midjourney stands as a testament to the harmonious union of technology and art. Whether you’re an AI art aficionado or a curious novice, with Midjourney’s comprehensive style parameters at your fingertips, the canvas of possibilities stretches infinitely before you.



