100 artists styles for Midjourney 5.2 experimentation

In a fascinating exploration of the intersection between art and artificial intelligence, YouTuber Thaeyne has embarked on a unique experiment, delving into the realm of exploring different artists styles for Midjourney 5.2. This intriguing project offers insight into how Midjourney can be used to generate a wide variety of different pieces of art, by combining the distinctive styles of a hundred different artists together with the capabilities of Midjourney 5.2.

For those of you unfamiliar with the Midjourney AI art generator, it is a cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence program developed by the San Francisco-based independent research lab, Midjourney, Inc. Harnessing the power of advanced neural networks, Midjourney transforms natural language descriptions, known as “prompts,” into vivid and intricate images. Drawing parallels to renowned AI models like OpenAI’s DALL-E and Stable Diffusion, Midjourney stands at the forefront of the AI-driven creative revolution, offering a glimpse into the future of content generation and design.

Midjourney 5.2 artists styles explored

Thaeyne’s experiment is a testament to the limitless potential of AI in the art world. The YouTuber meticulously selected a hundred artists, using their unique styles as a blueprint to guide the AI in creating a series of captivating images. These images were not generated from specific prompts, but rather followed a formula that incorporated the artist’s name and a chosen subject matter, be it landscape, portrait, or architecture.

A full list of the styles used in the video is included below for quick reference.

The experiment was conducted with a consistent aspect ratio of 9:16 for all images, and the same seed prompt was used across the board to ensure a fair comparison. The images were brought to life using the mid-journey version 5.2, a testament to the power of this AI tool.

In a bid to showcase as many different artists as possible, Thaeyne chose three distinct types of subject matter. Interestingly, Thaeyne refrained from using additional words or phrases in the prompts, due to uncertainty about Midjourney’s comprehension of written language.

One of the most intriguing observations made by Thaeyne was that when the subject matter was not specified beyond a portrait, the resulting image often incorporated elements of the artist’s likeness in the style of their art. This unexpected outcome added an extra layer of depth to the experiment.

As part of the project, Thaeyne set themselves a challenge to encapsulate their thoughts on each artist in just one sentence. This added a personal touch to the experiment, inviting viewers to engage with the artwork on a deeper level.

Thaeyne’s experiment with “100 artists styles for Midjourney 5.2” is a fascinating exploration of the potential of AI in the art world. The YouTuber encourages viewers to subscribe to their channel for more content like this, promising a journey into the uncharted territories of AI and art.

A summary of each artists style for quick reference :

Alan Lee: Celebrated for his ethereal illustrations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s works, Lee’s fantasy art captures the enchantment of Middle Earth. Albert Watson: A prolific photographer, Watson’s signature style is marked by dramatic portraits and innovative fashion shots. Aleksi Briclot: Known for his concept art and illustrations, especially in the gaming industry, Briclot masterfully blends realism with fantasy. Alena Aenami: Aenami’s digital art evokes serene landscapes and dreamy atmospheres, often bathed in soft light. Andreas Rocha: Specializing in environment art, Rocha’s digital paintings span from post-apocalyptic worlds to serene landscapes. Anna Bocek: Her expressive art is characterized by abstracted figures and a bold use of color, capturing the emotions of her subjects. Anne Stokes: Renowned for her fantasy-themed artwork, Stokes often delves into gothic and mythical subjects. Annie Leibovitz: A legendary portrait photographer, Leibovitz’s images are iconic, capturing the essence of her subjects. Ansel Adams: Famous for his black-and-white landscape photographs, Adams captured the majesty of nature with unparalleled precision. Ashley Wood: Blending traditional painting with digital methods, Wood’s art is often gritty, dystopian, and heavily stylized. Banksy: The enigmatic street artist, Banksy’s works are politically charged, satirical, and often carry strong social commentaries. Bastien Grivet: A concept artist and composer, Grivet’s artworks are grand in scale, capturing epic landscapes and sci-fi realms. Bastien Lecouffe Deharme: Known for his dark and moody illustrations, often blending technology with organic elements. Boris Vallejo: Famous for his fantasy illustrations, Vallejo’s paintings often feature muscular heroes and mythical creatures. Brian Froud: Renowned for his unique fairy and fantasy artwork, Froud’s designs have influenced films like “Labyrinth” and “The Dark Crystal”. Bruce Pennington: Noted for his science fiction and fantasy book covers, Pennington’s art is both surreal and otherworldly. Charles Vess: His intricate illustrations often delve into myth, folklore, and fairy tales, with a touch of whimsy. Chris Foss: Pioneering sci-fi illustrator, Foss’s vibrant and imaginative spaceship designs have inspired generations. Chris Moore: A leading name in science fiction art, Moore’s paintings often depict futuristic technology and alien worlds. Christophe Vacher: An Emmy award-winning artist, Vacher’s work spans from animation backgrounds to evocative fine art. Cindy Sherman: A contemporary artist, Sherman’s photography often involves self-portraiture and commentary on identity and society. Craig Mullins: One of the pioneers of digital painting, Mullins’s work is diverse, spanning from concept art to matte painting. Cynthia Sheppard: Her fantasy illustrations are both ethereal and haunting, often exploring the deeper aspects of the human psyche. Daarken: A concept and video game artist, Daarken’s work leans towards dark fantasy with a touch of realism. Dan Matutina: Combining geometric shapes with hand-drawn elements, Matutina’s designs are both fresh and vibrant. Dan McPharlin: Known for his retro sci-fi artwork, McPharlin’s pieces are rich in detail and color. Dan Mumford: His detailed illustrations are characterized by a vibrant color palette and intricate linework, often depicting pop culture themes. Daniel Merriam: A contemporary surrealist painter, Merriam’s watercolors are whimsical, dreamlike, and richly detailed. David LaChapelle: A fine-art photographer, LaChapelle’s images are often provocative, colorful, and surreal, commenting on celebrity culture and contemporary society. Diane Arbus: Celebrated for her black and white portraits, Arbus had a unique ability to capture the humanity of marginalized individuals. Don Dixon: A space artist, Dixon’s works portray the majesty of the cosmos, often blending science with art to depict celestial bodies and phenomena. Don Maitz: Known for his fantasy and pirate-themed art, Maitz’s paintings are colorful and filled with action. Donato Giancola: Blending classical techniques with contemporary themes, Giancola’s art spans from science fiction to epic fantasy. Erin Hanson: A pioneer of the “Open Impressionism” movement, Hanson’s landscapes burst with color and light. Esad Ribic: Comic artist and illustrator, Ribic’s works for Marvel are marked by a painterly style and dramatic compositions. Filip Hodas: A digital artist, Hodas is known for his dystopian and surreal 3D renderings, often blending nature with decayed man-made structures. Frank Frazetta: Iconic for his fantasy and science fiction artwork, Frazetta’s paintings often feature muscular warriors and fierce creatures. Gabriele dell’Otto: An Italian illustrator, particularly known for his work with Marvel Comics, dell’Otto’s art has a realistic and atmospheric touch. Gerald Brom: A gothic fantasy artist, Brom’s characters are dark, moody, and full of narrative. Greg Hildebrandt: Along with his twin brother, Hildebrandt has created iconic fantasy, sci-fi, and pop culture art, including work for “The Lord of the Rings.” Greg Tocchini: Comic book artist and illustrator, Tocchini’s style is fluid, colorful, and filled with energy. Gregoire Guillemin: Known for his “Secret Life of Heroes” series, Guillemin combines pop art with pop culture references. H.R. Giger: The mind behind the “Alien” creature design, Giger’s art is a blend of horror, biomechanical motifs, and dark surrealism. Helmut Newton: A prolific photographer, Newton’s work often explored and subverted societal norms around sexuality and gender. Irving Penn: Celebrated for his fashion photography and portraits, Penn had a knack for simplicity and elegance. J.P. Targete: A concept and book cover artist, Targete’s work often delves into fantastical worlds and characters. James Paick: Specializing in environment concept art, Paick’s designs often depict grand, futuristic cities and landscapes. Jeff Easley: Known for his work on Dungeons & Dragons, Easley’s art is filled with dragons, warriors, and fantastical themes. Jim Burns: A Hugo Award-winning artist, Burns’ science fiction art is characterized by detailed alien landscapes and beings. Jim Lee: A titan in the comic industry, Lee’s dynamic art has defined many of DC’s most iconic characters. John Berkey: Renowned for his space-themed paintings, Berkey’s works depict grand spaceships and celestial events. John Blanche: Associated with Warhammer, Blanche’s art is grim, dark, and steeped in gothic influences. John Harris: A science fiction artist, Harris’ work often depicts vast, ethereal landscapes and futuristic architectures. John Howe: Best known for his illustrations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s works, Howe’s art captures the grandeur of Middle Earth. John Schoenherr: An illustrator known for his work on “Dune”, Schoenherr’s desert landscapes and creature designs are iconic. Karel Appel: A founder of the Cobra movement, Appel’s art is marked by its abstracted forms and vibrant colors. Kerem Beyit: A digital artist, Beyit’s fantasy-themed works often feature dragons, warriors, and magical landscapes. Kilian Eng: Known for his detailed and surreal sci-fi landscapes, Eng’s art is a blend of retro-futurism and fantasy. Kinuko Y. Craft: Her detailed illustrations often delve into myth and fairy tales, with a touch of elegance and whimsy. Larry Elmore: A staple in fantasy art, Elmore’s paintings for Dungeons & Dragons and other properties are legendary. Luis Royo: A Spanish artist known for his detailed and often sensual fantasy illustrations, featuring powerful heroines and dystopian themes. Maciej Kuciara: A concept artist with a forte in futuristic and sci-fi designs, often capturing detailed urban landscapes and characters. Magali Villeneuve: An illustrator recognized for her detailed character portraits, especially in the realm of fantasy literature and games. Martin Parr: A documentary photographer, Parr’s vibrant and candid shots offer a satirical look at modern life and consumer culture. Mat Collishaw: A key figure in the Young British Artists movement, Collishaw’s art often blends the beautiful with the disturbing. Max Ernst: A pioneer of the Dada movement and surrealism, Ernst’s art is a blend of abstract forms, dreamlike scenes, and innovative techniques. Mélanie Delon: A digital artist known for her evocative and ethereal fantasy portraits, often capturing emotion and mood. Michael Komarck: Renowned for his detailed and realistic fantasy illustrations, often seen on book covers and card games. Michael Whelan: A prominent name in sci-fi and fantasy art, Whelan’s covers for books and albums are iconic, blending realism with imaginative themes. Mike Azevedo: A concept artist and illustrator, Azevedo’s vibrant and dynamic artworks often explore fantasy and character design. Moebius (Jean Giraud): A legendary French comic artist and illustrator, Moebius’ work is surreal, innovative, and has influenced sci-fi and fantasy genres worldwide. Nan Goldin: A photographer known for her candid shots, Goldin’s work often documents her personal life and those close to her, touching on themes of love, gender, and sexuality. Nene Thomas: An artist known for her detailed fantasy artworks, often featuring fairies, dragons, and other mythical beings. Noah Bradley: An environment concept artist, Bradley’s digital paintings capture vast landscapes, from serene to apocalyptic. Pascal Campion: With a unique and vibrant style, Campion’s illustrations capture everyday moments and emotions in a heartwarming manner. Peter Elson: A sci-fi illustrator, Elson’s works depict futuristic spaceships, alien worlds, and grand cosmic vistas. Peter Gric: An artist known for his surrealistic and often geometrically complex paintings that delve into abstract and futuristic themes. Peter Mohrbacher: Renowned for his ethereal and angelic illustrations, Mohrbacher’s art often delves into the spiritual and fantastical. Pierre Soulages: Dubbed “the painter of black,” Soulages is a modern artist known for his abstract works primarily using black and its interplay with light. Quentin Blake: Celebrated for his distinctive illustrations for Roald Dahl’s books, Blake’s style is playful, whimsical, and instantly recognizable. Ralph McQuarrie: Legendary for his concept art for the original “Star Wars” trilogy, McQuarrie’s paintings shaped the look and feel of iconic characters and settings. Raymond Swanland: Known for his dynamic and detailed fantasy and sci-fi illustrations, often featuring intense action and vibrant colors. Rebecca Guay: Her art, often for fantasy settings like Magic: The Gathering, is marked by a fluid, ethereal style that draws from classic illustrative techniques. Ren Hang: A contemporary photographer, Hang’s work is bold and often provocative, focusing on the human body and its interaction with nature. Richard Anderson: A concept artist with a knack for surreal and abstract landscapes, often meshing the organic with the mechanical. Richard Avedon: A renowned fashion and portrait photographer, Avedon’s black and white images capture the essence and emotion of his subjects. Robert McCall: Celebrated for his space art, McCall’s murals and paintings capture the wonder of the cosmos and humanity’s exploration endeavors. Rodney Matthews: A fantasy and sci-fi illustrator, Matthews’ art is rich in detail, often depicting otherworldly landscapes and creatures. Russ Mills: Blending traditional media with digital techniques, Mills’ art is a chaotic fusion of the abstract and the figurative. Sally Mann: A celebrated photographer, Mann’s intimate and evocative black and white shots often explore themes of family, childhood, and the American South. Sebastião Salgado: A Brazilian social documentary photographer, Salgado’s images capture the majesty of nature and the plight of marginalized communities. Simon Stålenhag: Known for his retro-futuristic digital paintings, Stålenhag blends everyday Scandinavian settings with sci-fi elements. Sparth (Nicolas Bouvier): An art director and concept artist, Sparth’s digital art is characterized by its futuristic landscapes and abstract design. Stephan Martiniere: An award-winning sci-fi and fantasy artist, Martiniere’s vibrant concept art has defined books, movies, and video games. Stephanie Law: Her watercolor paintings are ethereal and dreamlike, often inspired by nature, mythology, and folklore. Steve McCurry: Renowned for his photojournalism, McCurry’s images capture poignant moments in human experience, including the iconic “Afghan Girl.” Syd Mead: A visionary concept artist, Mead’s futuristic designs have shaped films like “Blade Runner” and “Tron.” Tom Whalen: Known for his modernist and graphic style, Whalen’s posters reimagine pop culture icons with bold shapes and colors. Tony DiTerlizzi: Celebrated for his children’s book illustrations, DiTerlizzi’s art is whimsical, detailed, and often features fantastical creatures. Yuumei (Wenqing Yan): A digital artist known for her vibrant and emotive illustrations that often touch on environmental and societal themes.



