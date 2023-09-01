Using new Midjourney features on old images

The amazing Midjourney AI art generator has made significant strides in the past year. With the recent launch of Version 5.2, the platform has introduced a plethora of new features, including vazry region inpainting, zooming, panning, and camera angles, to name a few. However, the question that arises is how to utilize these innovative features on older images stored on the Midjourney platform. The answer lies in a simple yet effective method demonstrated by the Future Tech Pilot YouTube channel.

Midjourney, a digital platform for storing and editing images, has been serving its users for over a year. The platform allows users to access their old images by simply clicking the archive button on the Midjourney website. To bring an old image into Discord, users can click the ellipses button and select ‘open in Discord’. However, this method does not incorporate any of the new features added to Midjourney.

How to use new Midjourney features with old images

To leverage the new features, users should copy the job ID of the image from the Midjourney website and paste it into the prompt box in Discord. This action will refresh the image as if it was freshly made, including new features such as in-painting.

There are several ways to integrate an old image into the newest algorithm. Users can use the ‘remix’ feature or the ‘upscale’ buttons. The ‘remaster’ button can also be used to remaster the picture into the newest algorithm. However, the most effective method is to use the vary region tool, which allows users to select a small piece of the picture and update it with the newest algorithm.

Panning options

This innovative method enhances the user experience by enabling users to preserve the authenticity of the original image while simultaneously introducing new features that significantly enhance the visual content. Notably, users can now manipulate the image to provide a more comprehensive and broader perspective by employing the ‘zoom out’ and ‘panning’ options. These features facilitate a broader view of the image without compromising its quality, thereby providing a means to focus on the bigger picture or veer attention to specific details.

Aspect ratio

In addition, users can exercise the freedom to adjust the raw visual presentation of the image through changing the aspect ratio, thereby choosing to present the image in a way that best suits their presentation style or preference. In other contexts, users can manipulate the aspect ratio to fit specific platforms which maintain certain standardized ratios.

A novel addition to this list of features is the ‘custom Zoom’ option. This tool gives users free rein to control the zoom level and aspect ratio of the image. Whether users want to closely examine the intricate details of an image, or display a bigger picture, the feature can be modified to satisfy these demands.

Midjourney inpainting

The ‘inpainting’ feature adds another layer of sophistication. It can be utilized to modify specific elements of the image, offering greater control over image customization. As an example, let’s say a user wishes to change the color of a car featured in the image- this can be achieved by employing the ‘inpainting’ tool. If the intention is to enrich the image with new elements, the inpainting feature provides a suitable solution for that too.

However, the ‘inpainting’ feature does come with its own set of challenges. It is not immediately intuitive and pushes users to experiment and play around with the tool before mastering it. Additionally, achieving desired results with the feature may not always be straightforward.

The outcome can vary greatly depending on the complexity of the image, the desired alterations, and the user’s proficiency with the tool. In essence, while this playground for creativity allows for endless potential improvements to an image, it also demands patience and practice for fruitful results to be realized.

The new features of Midjourney provide users with the ability to update their old images with new features and editing tools. The innovative Midjourney AI art generation platform continues to evolve, offering users more creative control over their digital artistry.



