Install Fooocus AI art generator locally for private AI art creation

There are plenty of online AI art generator is that allow you to create artwork using their services, with the more advanced versions asking for a monthly subscription. However if you would like to create AI artwork privately on your home network or local computer you might be interested to know that there is a selection of AI models available that let you do just that.

One such innovation is the Fooocus AI art generator, a software that allows users to create unique and intricate pieces of art with the help of AI. This software, which is based on Gradio, can be installed locally on a PC, providing a private platform for AI art creation.

“With Gradio, you can quickly create a beautiful user interface around your machine learning models or data science workflow and let people “try it out” by dragging-and-dropping in their own images, pasting text, recording their own voice, and interacting with your demo, all through the browser.”

How to install the Fooocus AI art generator

Fooocus is a reimagining of Stable Diffusion and Midjourney’s designs, learning from their strengths and incorporating them into its own framework. It is an offline, open-source, and free software, making it accessible to a wide range of users. The developers of Fooocus have automated the best configuration by default, allowing users to focus on the creative process rather than getting bogged down by technical parameters. However, for those advanced users who wish to tweak and customize their experience, Fooocus offers a plethora of features that can be adjusted to their liking.

Fooocus V2 Style

One of the standout features of Fooocus is the V2 Style, which allows users to combine multiple styles simultaneously. The algorithm that combines these styles has been meticulously crafted to ensure that the quality of the image is not compromised, even when multiple styles are used. This feature opens up a world of possibilities for artists, allowing them to experiment with different styles and create unique pieces of art.

In addition to its innovative features, Fooocus has also simplified the installation process. The software can be downloaded and ready to generate the first image with less than three mouse clicks. The minimal GPU memory requirement is 4GB (NVIDIA), making it a viable option for a wide range of users.

The developers of Fooocus have also included and automated numerous inner optimizations and quality improvements. This means that users can forget about the complex technical parameters and focus on the interaction between human and computer. The aim is to “explore new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species”.

Advanced features

For advanced users, Fooocus has developed many “fooocus-only” features to help them achieve perfect results. These features can be accessed through the software’s interface, providing users with a range of tools to fine-tune their creations.

Upon launching the software for the first time, it will automatically download the necessary models. The speed of the software is impressive, even on a relatively low-end laptop with 16GB System RAM and 6GB VRAM (NVIDIA 3060 laptop). The speed on such a machine is about 1.35 seconds per iteration. The minimal requirement is 4GB NVIDIA GPU memory (4GB VRAM) and 8GB system memory (8GB RAM). This requires using Microsoft’s Virtual Swap technique, which is automatically enabled by most Windows installations, so users often do not need to do anything about it.

The Fooocus AI art generator is a powerful tool for artists and creatives, offering a range of features and optimizations that make the process of creating art more accessible and enjoyable. Its ability to be installed locally on a PC provides users with a private platform for AI art creation, opening up new possibilities for artistic expression.



