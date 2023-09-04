Juggernaut XL AI art generator based on Stable Diffusion SDXL 1.0

The AI art community is making significant strides in training Stable Diffusion SDXL models. One such model that has been fine-tuned and is gaining attention is Juggernaut XL but also check out RunDiffusion XL . Juggernaut XL is based on the latest Stable Diffusion SDXL 1.0 model, which was released by Stability AI earlier this year. SDXL 1.0, the flagship image model developed by Stability AI.

One of the standout features of the Juggernaut XL model is its effectiveness in rendering close-up portrait images. The model is capable of producing realistic lighting, texture, and material details, making it an ideal tool for photographers and graphic designers. While the model can handle other subjects, such as racing cars, the details may not be as clear as those in close-up portrait images.

The Juggernaut XL model is particularly suitable for fashion model shots, especially close-ups. It can produce a cinematic, vintage style look, adding a unique aesthetic to the images. This feature can be a game-changer for fashion photographers, allowing them to create distinctive and visually appealing images.

Juggernaut XL for A1111

The Juggernaut XL model is a testament to the continuous advancements in AI technology, showcasing the potential of these models in various applications. The Juggernaut XL model is available for download from the CVDI page. It is a sizable model, with a total size of 6.46 Gigabytes. Despite its size, the model is still in the training phase. However, the second version of the model is already producing impressive results, demonstrating the potential of this model once it is fully trained and optimized.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of SDXL from Stability AI :

The Juggernaut XL model also includes a negative embedding feature. However, this feature is currently not compatible with the new update 1.6 for Automatic 1111. This is a minor setback, but it is expected to be resolved in future updates.

To use the Juggernaut XL model, it should be downloaded into the Automatic 1111 folder, specifically the models folder and then the stable diffusion folder. The Laura file also goes into the models folder, but it is placed in the Laura folder instead of the stable diffusion folder. The embedding file should be downloaded into the Automatic 1111 folder, specifically the embeddings folder.

Automatic 1111

Once the model is downloaded, it is loaded into Automatic 1111 as normal. The best sampling method for this model is DPM plus plus 2m Keras. It has been observed that vertical or square images yield better results than horizontal ones with this model. The Juggernaut XL model also allows for the addition of freckles to the skin, which can enhance the detail and overall look of the image. This feature can be particularly useful for portrait photographers, allowing them to add a touch of realism to their images. The SDXL refiner 1.0 is used in the 1.6 version of Automatic 1111, set to 0.8 for the switch to the refiner model. The SDVAE should be set to automatic for this model.

The Juggernaut XL is a promising development in the field of AI. Despite being in the training phase, it is already producing impressive results. With its ability to render realistic close-up portrait images and its potential for use in fashion photography, the Juggernaut XL model is set to make a significant impact in the world of AI art generation and photography. As always we will keep you up to speed on new updates and releases as and when they occur.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals