New Discord Threads conversation feature arrives tomorrow

The development team over at Discord has teased the launch of its new Discord Thread conversation feature, designed to make reading conversations easier. Discord has published an image via Twitter indicating Discord Threads will launch sometime tomorrow July 28th 2021. If you find it hard to stay up-to-date on conversations you may be engaged with on Discord the new Thread feature should make it much easier to stay in the loop. Threads have been specifically designed to allow multiple topics in a channel to exist and grow with their own dedicated space temporarily without having to commit to a new channel for the server. Threads will automatically archive once it becomes inactive after a set amount of time.

Discord Threads will make it easier to follow along with an unexpected topic that gains popularity and eliminates confusion when multiple, big topics are happening within a single channel, say the development team. To create a Thread, hover over the message you would like to create a thread from and press on the # icon to create a thread.

“Discord can feel like an ocean sometimes with walls of text rapidly flooding your screen. Interesting conversations can be confusing to follow in the middle of other conversations and may just disappear entirely. With Threads, you can belong to any conversation important to you and follow at your own pace.”

For more information on the new Discord Threads feature jump over to the official Discord Support site where there is already a frequently asked questions section set up in anticipation of their rollout tomorrow.

Source : Discord

