Discord update adds noise suppression to Discord voice chat

Voice communication software and service Discord has rolled out a new update bringing with it noise suppression to Discord voice chat. Since the start of the COVID-19 worldwide lock-ins Discord has seen a huge increase in traffic. “In Spain and France, the daily number of people talking on Discord has more than doubled since the beginning of 2020; in Italy, it’s more than tripled. In the US, we are seeing a 50 percent growth in daily voice users, with the highest growth in states like California, New Jersey, New York, and Washington. ”

The new noise suppression feature is now available early in beta, thanks to a partnership with Krisp.ai. “This new tech detects and removes background noises happening around you so your voice can be heard clearly. Have a vacuum running in the background; slam a door; ruffle a bag of chips; keep using your really loud keyboard your friends complain about. They won’t be able to hear it.”

The Discord team explain more about the new noise suppression in the blog post published this week.

“Heads up: No voice, user, video or any data is ever sent or shared outside of Discord. Krisp runs on your device to cancel out noise — no data is ever sent to their servers under any circumstances. Noise suppression arrives to Discord today and will roll out to 100 percent of desktop users. The feature is still in early beta. We’re still working on improving it. While also working on mobile support! But we decided to release it early as we didn’t want to wait on technology that can be helpful in a lot of your current situations.”

Source : Discord

