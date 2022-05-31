AddGame SPIDER X5 DDR5 RGB memory and A95 A90 Lite SSDs

Addlink has this month introduced new additions to their range of RGB memory and SSD storage in the form of the new SPIDER X5 DDR5 RGB memory and A95 and A90 Lite SSD storage solutions. The brand new AddGame Spider X5 memory is available at 4800 MHz, 5600 MHz, and 6000 MHz speeds. The AddGame A95 M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD was previously launched and offers users sequential read speed of up to 7400 MB/s on a PC and a maximum storage capacity of up to 4 TB.

Spider S5 supports Intel XMP 3.0 and provides the one-setting and overclocking feature and offers three additional profiles for you to customize to the hardware to your exact requirements.

DDR5 RGB memory

“They are not only equipped with the Highest-Quality DDR5 components but also tested under the most stringent conditions. Spider X5 features a large lighting strip with dynamic multi-zone RGB lighting that is gorgeous and smooth. The RGB lighting can be configured and synced perfectly by motherboards from ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock. The exclusive black Spider totem with a high-quality aluminium heatsink enables a more efficient heat”

“The AddGame A95 SSD comes with High-Grade aluminium heatsink with Shark-Fin design that can effectively reduce the temperature by up to 30%. Most Importantly, it can be used on both computers and the Sony PS5 game console. According to Sony, the new PlayStation Plus service will launch this summer and will release more free games for subscribers to download. To help PS5 owners around the world to prepare for these games, addlink is coming out with a brand-new Budget-Friendly Gen4 x4 SSD with Superior performance, named AddGame A90 Lite. More information will be released on addlink’s Virtual showcase 2022 later this June. Let’s stay tuned.”

Source : AL

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals