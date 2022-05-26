Crucial affordable P3 and P3 Plus M.2 NVMe SSD storage unveiled

Crucial has introduced new affordable consumer targeted M.2 NVMe SSD storage this week in the form of the Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe and Crucial P3 NVMe solid state drives (SSDs). Designed to “deliver attractive price-performance metrics” to customers with the Plus SSD offering sequential read/write speeds up to 5000/4200 MB/s, while next-generation Crucial P3 SSD providing read/write speeds up to 3500/3000 MB/s.

“For users that have been waiting to upgrade their PCs to Gen4 SSDs, the wait is over. With the forthcoming availability of the new Crucial P3 Plus SSD, anyone seeking high-performance SSDs can upgrade to NVMe Gen4 storage and affordably futureproof their PC,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group. “Both the Crucial P3 Plus and P3 SSD products will strengthen our overall SSD portfolio and NVMe product category by offering competitive choices for high-performance storage that enables users to get more done in less time.”

Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe SSD

“The Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 SSD delivers load times and data transfers that are nearly nine times faster than SATA SSDs and up to 43% faster than the fastest Gen3 SSDs – perfect for a new NVMe Gen4 PC build or a NVMe Gen3 system upgrade. Built with Micron advanced 176L 3D NAND, the Crucial P3 Plus has been tested and validated to the exacting standards users expect from one of the world’s leading manufacturers of flash memory. The P3 Plus is a robust storage solution with room to spare for all the apps, programs, files, photos, videos and games high-performance users may require. Additionally, the P3 Plus SSD offers flexible backward compatibility for most Gen3 systems.”

Crucial P3 Gen3

“The Crucial P3 Gen3 NVMe SSD has load times six times faster than SATA SSDs and over twenty times faster than hard disk drives (HDDs), while offering performance that is 45% faster than the previous generation. Fast bootups, downloads and file transfers make the Crucial P3 SSD well-suited for DIYers, casual gamers, professionals, entry-level designers—anyone who requires a high-quality NVMe on a budget or is looking to upgrade their PC away from older SATA or HDD technologies.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Crucial

