Micron Crucial DDR5 desktop PC memory launches

Micron Crucial has today announced the immediate availability of its new DDR5 desktop PC memory offering up to 50% faster data transfer speeds over previous-generation DDR4 memory. DDR5 allows for better power efficiency, decreasing operating voltage to 1.1 volts. Plus, its unique features enable future chip density to grow from today’s 16 GB up to 24 GB, 32 GB and beyond.

Crucial DDR5 PC memory

“Crucial DDR5 is a new groundbreaking technology that’s engineered to handle the skyrocketing processing demands of next-gen computers, taking a giant leap forward in speed and performance from the previous generation. As the vertically integrated consumer brand of Micron, a leader in DDR5 development with a reputation for proven engineering excellence, Crucial is trusted by millions for reliability, performance, and compatibility. Unlike module assemblers, our unique relationship with Micron involves a deeper level of engineering that delivers powerful performance you can trust. When it comes to memory, don’t settle for less.”

“Crucial DDR5 Desktop Memory has the high speed needed for the next generation of multi-core CPUs, but it’s not just faster than DDR4, it’s better. With Crucial DDR5 Desktop Memory, your computer can harness blazing speeds that were once only possible with extreme performance memory.”

For the complete range of Crucial DDR5 desktop PC memory currently available jump over to the official online store by following the link below.

Source : Crucial

