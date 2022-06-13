XPOWER Zenith DDR5 memory for gaming launched

Silicon Power has announced the launch of its new XPOWER Zenith DDR5 memory this week specifically designed for gaming. The memory modules are available with or without RGB lighting and have been created to enable gamers to enjoy faster frequencies, greater capacities, and lower voltages says Silicon Power. The memory offers speeds ranging from 5200 MHz to 6000 MHz and are available in 8 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB module densities with double the banks and double the burst length compared to DDR4 to give hardcore gamers and overclockers the power to harness DDR5’s game-changing performance.

DDR5 memory

“The aluminium heatsink, available in black or white and finished with a hairline texture, promotes maximum heat dissipation and thermal management. This effect is boosted even further by a low 1.25 V-1.35 V power consumption, an On-Die Error Correction Code (ECC), and a power management integrated circuit (PMIC) to provide reliably stable and uninterrupted gameplay at the highest resolutions while keeping its cool no matter how heated the competition gets.

Do you like to pursue speed while pushing the limits? The XPOWER Zenith DDR5 UDIMM module is ready and certified to support Intel XMP 3.0 and one-click overclocking technology. Experience ultra-fast overclocking at the ease of a single click with fully customized, saved profiles. Spare the hassle of making manual adjustments to BIOS settings every time and get to overclocking faster than ever before.”

For more information on the new XPOWER Zenith DDR5 memory jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Silicon Power

