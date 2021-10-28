Geeky Gadgets

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 memory modules introduced

DDR5 memory modulesKingston Technology has today introduced its new FURY Beast DDR5 memory modules coinciding with the launch of the new Intel Z690 Chipset and 12th Gen Intel Core processors code-named “Alder Lake-S”. The memory modules also feature Intel XMP 3.0, a new overclock specification that includes two customizable profiles for speeds and timings, with double the banks from 16 to 32 and double the burst length from 8 to 16.

KF548C38BB-16 16 GB 4800 MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Single Module
KF548C38BBK2-32 32 GB 4800 MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Kit of 2
KF552C40BB-16 16 GB 5200 MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Single Module
KF552C40BBK2-32 32 GB 5200 MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Kit of 2

“Taking speed, capacity, and reliability even further, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 delivers an arsenal of enhanced features like on-die ECC (ODECC) for improved stability at extreme speeds, dual 32-bit subchannels for increased efficiency, and on-module power management integrated circuit (PMIC) to provide juice where it’s needed most. When gaming at the most extreme settings, live streaming at 4K+ or pushing large animation and 3D rendering, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is the level-up needed while seamlessly linking style and performance.”

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 memory modules

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 memory modules features

– Greater performance starting at 4800MHz
– Improved stability for overclocking
– Increased efficiency
– Intel XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified
– Qualified by the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers1
– Plug N Play at 4800MHz2
– Low-profile heat spreader design

Source : Kingston

