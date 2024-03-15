Creating consistent characters with Midjourney Character Reference for books and comics

If you are interested in learning how to use the latest feature rolled out to Midjourney 6 in the form of character reference, which allows for the creation of consistent characters. This quick guide will provide you with an overview of how you can use this unique feature to create a consistent character across multiple different AI images allowing you to quickly create storyboards comics and illustrations for your books.

When you’re working on creating characters, consistency is key. You want your characters to be recognizable and to maintain their distinctive features across various scenes and scenarios. That’s where Midjourney’s character reference tool comes into play. It’s a feature that’s easy to access through Midjourney’s chat and web platforms. You can use commands like “–cref” and include a URL of a character reference to infuse your artwork with specific characteristics. If you want more control over how these references influence your work, the “–cw 100” command is there to help you fine-tune the impact from 100 to 0, giving you the power to highlight certain features more than others.

How it works

Type --cref URL after your prompt with a URL to an image of a character

after your prompt with a URL to an image of a character You can use --cw to modify reference ‘strength’ from 100 to 0

to modify reference ‘strength’ from 100 to 0 strength 100 ( --cw 100 ) is default and uses the face, hair, and clothes

) is default and uses the face, hair, and clothes At strength 0 ( --cw 0 ) it’ll just focus on face (good for changing outfits / hair etc)

Usage

This feature works best when using characters made from Midjourney images. It’s not designed for real people / photos (and will likely distort them as regular image prompts do)

Cref works similarly to regular image prompts except it ‘focuses’ on the character traits

The precision of this technique is limited, it won’t copy exact dimples / freckles / or tshirt logos.

Cref works for both Niji and normal MJ models and also can be combined with --sref

Advanced Features

You can use more than one URL to blend the information /characters from multiple images like this --cref URL1 URL2 (this is similar to multiple image or style prompts)

How does it work on the web alpha?

Drag or paste an image into the imagine bar, it now has three icons. selecting these sets whether it is an image prompt, a style reference, or a character reference. Shift+select an option to use an image for multiple categories

It’s important to note that this feature is optimized for images that are created within Midjourney’s own system. You might be tempted to use external photos or images of famous people, but the tool works best with content made within Midjourney. This ensures a smoother experience when you’re developing your characters.

Midjourney Character Reference makes consistent characters easy

For those who use Discord, you’ll find that Midjourney’s integration is straightforward. You can easily input image links and commands right in the chat. This means that creating a character is as simple as sending a message. However, be prepared to make several attempts and adjustments, as you might find that the characters sometimes come out with exaggerated features, and getting a natural look can take a bit of effort.

If you prefer a more visual approach, the web interface is user-friendly and allows you to adjust settings and construct prompts without having to type everything out repeatedly. This can save you time and make your creative process more efficient.

Midjourney’s character reference tool doesn’t just stop at facial features. You can customize clothing, backgrounds, and even the style of art. This level of customization ensures that your character fits perfectly into the world you’ve imagined while still being easily identifiable.

One of the best things about this feature is that it encourages you to play around with different art styles and expressions. It opens up new possibilities for your creativity. However, keep in mind that some aspects, like rendering teeth, can be a bit tricky to get just right.

Your journey with this tool will be unique, and the outcomes will vary. This is especially true if you’re using personal photos or creating characters from fantasy. The character reference function is powerful, but it does have its limitations.

Midjourney’s character reference feature is a significant step forward for digital artists and was officially announced earlier this week. It offers a new level of consistency in character design. While there’s still room for improvement, the potential it unlocks is vast. As you continue to use Midjourney, each command and customization you experiment with will help you become more skilled at using this innovative feature. So, dive in and see how this tool can transform your digital artistry.



