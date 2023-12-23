New Midjourney 6 prompts and commands explained

With the arrival of Midjourney 6, yesterday artists, designers and AI enthusiasts are set to experience a new wave of new possibilities with AI generated artwork. However it’s important to know that Midjourney 5 prompts and Midjourney 6 prompts differ in nature and you need to relearn how to use the prompting system for Midjourney 6 say it’s development team. Luckily this quick guide will bring you up to speed on everything you need to know about the latest version of Midjourney 6 and its new commands.

The alpha Midjourney 6 release marks a significant step forward from the previous version, offering a range of enhanced features that are designed to refine the way you bring your ideas to life. As you navigate this updated platform, you’ll notice that the way you communicate with the software has become more critical than ever. The system’s improved sensitivity to your input means that clear and concise prompts are essential for achieving the best results. You might also be interested in learning more about how the latest Midjourney 6 compares to OpenAI’s DallE 3 AI image generator.

Creative upscaling feature

One of the standout improvements in Midjourney version 6 is the creative upscaling feature. This allows you to enhance the resolution and detail of your images, taking your visual content to new heights. Additionally, the ability to integrate text directly into images opens up a world of possibilities for those looking to explore the intersection of image and text. This new capability is a significant step forward in the realm of image-text recognition and manipulation.

When it comes to crafting your images, the aspect ratio command remains a vital tool, enabling you to tailor the dimensions of your visuals with precision. Meanwhile, the return of the chaos command introduces a touch of unpredictability, allowing for a more dynamic and varied creative process. These features are crucial for anyone looking to produce unique and engaging content.

Midjourney 6 prompts

Midjourney 6 commands

Much more accurate prompt following as well as longer prompts

Improved coherence, and model knowledge

Improved image prompting and remix

Minor text drawing ability (you must write your text in “quotations” and --style raw or lower --stylize values may help)

/imagine a photo of the text "Hello World!" written with a marker on a sticky note --ar 16:9 --v 6

Improved upscalers, with both 'subtle ‘ and 'creative ‘ modes (increases resolution by 2x)

(you’ll see buttons for these under your images after clicking U1/U2/U3/U4)

The following features / arguements are supported at launch: --ar , --chaos , --weird , --tile , --stylize , --style raw , Vary (subtle) , Vary (strong) , Remix , /blend , /describe (just the v5 version)

These features are not yet supported, but should come over the coming month: Pan , Zoom , Vary (region) , /tune , /describe (a new v6 version) Style and prompting for V6

Prompting with V6 is significantly different than V5. You will need to ‘relearn’ how to prompt.

different than V5. V6 is MUCH more sensitive to your prompt. Avoid ‘junk’ like “award winning, photorealistic, 4k, 8k”

more sensitive to your prompt. Avoid ‘junk’ like “award winning, photorealistic, 4k, 8k” Be explicit about what you want. It may be less vibey but if you are explicit it’s now MUCH better at understanding you.

If you want something more photographic / less opinionated / more literal you should probably default to using --style raw

Lower values of --stylize (default 100) may have better prompt understanding while higher values (up to 1000) may have better aesthetics

(default 100) may have better prompt understanding while higher values (up to 1000) may have better aesthetics Please chat with each other in ⁠ prompt-chat to figure out how to use v6.

The latest Midjourney 6 prompts update also brings a more refined approach to the ‘very subtle’ and ‘very strong’ commands. This provides you with a broader range of control, whether you’re looking to make minor tweaks or more impactful changes to your images. The ability to fine-tune your visuals with such granularity is a testament to the software’s commitment to catering to your creative vision.

It’s important to be aware that some commands from the previous version, such as pan, zoom, vary region, in painting, tuning, and describe, are not yet supported in Midjourney version 6. However, the describe command is still available within the V5 model, offering a bridge between the old and new as you get accustomed to the updated features.

As you delve into the beta version of Midjourney version 6, remember that this is a journey of discovery. The transition to these new features may require some adjustment, but it also presents an exciting opportunity for experimentation. Your feedback and creative exploration are crucial in shaping the future of this advanced technology. The development team at Midjourney finish off by reminding users that :

This is an alpha test . Things will change frequently and without notice.

. Things will change frequently and without notice. DO NOT rely on this exact model being available in the future. It will significantly change as we take V6 to full release.

Speed, Image quality, coherence, prompt following, and text accuracy should improve over the next few weeks

V6 is slower / more expensive vs V5, but will get faster as we optimize. Relax mode is supported! (it’s about 1 gpu/min per imagine and 2 gpu/min per upscale)

Community Standards

This model can generate much more realistic imagery than anything we’ve released before.

We’ve turned up the moderation systems, and will be enforcing our community standards with increased strictness and rigor. Don’t be a jerk or create images to cause drama.

Midjourney 6

V6 is our third model trained from scratch on our AI superclusters. It’s been in the works for 9 months.

V6 isn’t the final step, but we hope you all feel the progression of something profound that deeply intertwines with the powers of our collective imaginations

Midjourney 6 invites you to explore a new realm of creative potential. By mastering the updated Midjourney 6 prompts style and taking full advantage of the upscaling, text integration, and enhanced image manipulation commands, you can unlock the full capabilities of this sophisticated software. Embrace the creative journey ahead and see where it takes you.



