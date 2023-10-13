20 DallE 3 vs Midjourney prompt comparisons

If you would like to learn more about the differences between OpenAI’s latest AI art generator and the well-established Midjourney AI art creator. You are sure to enjoy this quick overview video which uses 20 different DallE 3 vs Midjourney prompts to compare the differences between the two AI artists. As you would expect both perform very well but certain tasks are performed better in certain circumstances by one or the other.

As you probably already know both have demonstrated remarkable abilities in interpreting and generating images based on prompts, but they each have their unique strengths and weaknesses. This article will delve into a comprehensive comparison of these two AI art generators, examining their interpretation of various prompts, the quality, creativity, and accuracy of the generated images, and their understanding of the prompts.

DallE 3, currently available for free via Bing Image Creator, and Midjourney AI were put to the test using over 20 prompts, ranging from simple three-word prompts to more complex ones. The goal was to evaluate their performance and understanding of the prompts.

DallE 3 vs Midjourney

For the first prompt, “Ahsoka Star Wars”, DallE 3 produced images that accurately represented the character, while Midjourney leaned towards more artistic interpretations. This trend continued with the prompt “GPU”, where DallE 3 produced accurate representations of a graphics card, while Midjourney opted for more creative interpretations.

When the two concepts of Ahsoka and a GPU were combined, DallE 3 incorporated Ahsoka’s image into tech products, while Midjourney focused more on images of Ahsoka without the GPU element. This suggests that DallE 3 has a stronger ability to combine disparate concepts into a single image, while Midjourney tends to focus on one element of the prompt.

The prompt “The Hulk driving a car” saw DallE 3 producing images that accurately represented the prompt, while Midjourney’s images were more in line with the Hulk’s typical angry demeanor. Similarly, for a “Hulk theme PC”, DallE 3 produced images of PCs with the Hulk inside, while Midjourney produced images of PCs with a Hulk theme.

DallE 3

Pros:

Accurate Interpretations : Produces images that closely align with the given prompts, especially for factual or technical subjects.

: Produces images that closely align with the given prompts, especially for factual or technical subjects. Combination of Concepts : Effective at merging multiple elements from a prompt into a single coherent image.

: Effective at merging multiple elements from a prompt into a single coherent image. Factual Understanding : Capable of generating images that represent factual information, like the capital building for the United States.

: Capable of generating images that represent factual information, like the capital building for the United States. Broad Range : Versatile in handling both simple and complex prompts.

: Versatile in handling both simple and complex prompts. Free Availability: Available for free via Bing Image Creator.

Cons:

Less Artistic : Tends to focus on literal interpretations, potentially limiting creativity.

: Tends to focus on literal interpretations, potentially limiting creativity. Style Limitations: May not be as effective for highly artistic or abstract concepts compared to Midjourney.

Midjourney AI

Pros:

Artistic Interpretations : Excels at generating images that are more artistic or abstract.

: Excels at generating images that are more artistic or abstract. Creative Prompts : Particularly strong with complex and artistic prompts, like “a cyberpunk cowboy in the style of colorful fantasy realism.”

: Particularly strong with complex and artistic prompts, like “a cyberpunk cowboy in the style of colorful fantasy realism.” Emotional Nuance: Can produce images that reflect the mood or emotion implied by the prompt, like the Hulk’s angry demeanor.

Cons:

Less Accurate : May not produce as accurate representations for factual or technical prompts.

: May not produce as accurate representations for factual or technical prompts. Single-Element Focus : Less effective at combining multiple elements or concepts from a prompt into a single image.

: Less effective at combining multiple elements or concepts from a prompt into a single image. Complex Prompts: May struggle with prompts that require the combination of disparate or contrasting concepts, like “a robot with half the body made from old technology and the other half made from new technology.”

Complex prompt comparison

For more complex prompts, such as a spaceship gliding past a purple nebula, DallE 3 again produced images that accurately represented the prompt, while Midjourney leaned towards more artistic interpretations. This pattern was also observed with the prompt “a panda wearing a suit about to dunk a basketball”. Interestingly, when asked “what is the capital of the United States”, both DallE 3 and Midjourney produced images of the capital building in Washington DC, demonstrating their ability to interpret and respond to factual prompts.

For the prompt “a schematic of Star Wars X-Wing”, DallE 3 produced accurate schematics, while Midjourney produced more artistic interpretations. This suggests that DallE 3 may be better suited for technical or factual prompts, while Midjourney may excel at more creative or abstract prompts. When asked “what has two wheels and moves”, both DallE 3 and Midjourney produced images of bikes, demonstrating their ability to interpret and respond to simple, straightforward prompts.

Artistic prompts

For more complex and artistic prompts, such as “a cyberpunk cowboy in the style of colorful fantasy realism post-apocalyptic landscape cartel core bold graphics illustration nostalgia core intense emotion low angle”, Midjourney produced more artistic interpretations, while DallE 3 produced images that accurately represented the prompt.

For the prompt “a robot with half the body made from old technology and the other half made from new technology”, DallE 3 produced images that accurately represented the prompt, while Midjourney did not understand the assignment. This suggests that DallE 3 may have a better understanding of complex prompts that involve combining disparate concepts.

While both DallE 3 and Midjourney AI have demonstrated remarkable abilities in interpreting and generating images based on prompts, they each have their unique strengths. DallE 3 appears to excel at understanding and accurately representing prompts, particularly those that involve combining disparate concepts or require a factual response. On the other hand, Midjourney AI shines in producing more artistic interpretations, particularly for more creative or abstract prompts. As AI technology continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these two AI art generators continue to develop and refine their abilities.



