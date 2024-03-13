New Midjourney 6 Consistent Characters feature now available

Midjourney has introduced the highly anticipated new feature that allows users to generate consistent characters across different scenes. This feature is designed to maintain the appearance of a chosen character in various settings by using specific prompts and parameters. Users can control the consistency of the character’s features, including clothing and accessories, by adjusting the “character weight” parameter. Additionally, shortcuts for character references can be created to streamline the process. Let’s take a deeper look into how to use this new Midjourney Consistent Character feature on what it is capable of in its early development stage.

Imagine you’re crafting a digital story, and you want your characters to stay true to themselves, no matter where they are or what they’re doing. You’ve probably faced the challenge of keeping them consistent across different scenes. Well, there’s good news for you. Midjourney has just rolled out a new feature that’s going to make your life a lot easier.

This feature is all about helping you keep your characters looking the same, whether they’re in a noisy city or a peaceful countryside. Think of a character like Eliza, with her distinctive hat and jacket. Now, you can make sure she’s wearing them in every scene, if that’s what you want. Or, you can let her change her outfit to match the setting. It’s all in your control.

How to use Midjourney Consistent Characters

You’re probably wondering how it works. Midjourney has introduced something called “character weight.” This lets you decide how much you want your characters to stay the same in terms of their appearance, clothes, and accessories. It’s a powerful tool that puts you in charge of the details that make your characters unique. Using all these new tools is a breeze, thanks to Midjourney’s user-friendly website. Everything you need is right there, from adjusting the character weight to setting up those themed photo shoots.

But that’s not all. To make things even easier, Midjourney has created shortcuts. These are a real time-saver. Instead of typing out all the details for Eliza every time you want to include her in a scene, you can use a shortcut. This lets you focus more on the story you’re telling and less on the repetitive stuff.

Now, you might be thinking about using your own images with this feature. You can, but here’s a tip: you’ll get the best results with images that were created on the Midjourney platform. They’re optimized to work with the new feature, so your characters will look their best. If you’re working against the clock, there’s something for you too. Midjourney has a “turbo mode.” It speeds up the image generation process, which is perfect when you’re on a tight deadline or when inspiration strikes and you need to act fast. Just keep in mind that this faster service comes at an extra cost.

Let’s talk about setting the scene for your characters. With this new feature, you can plan themed photo shoots. This means you can set the mood and style for your characters, adding layers to your story and making it more engaging. For the creatives who like to experiment, you’ll be excited to hear that you can mix and match character and style references. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for your character designs, while still keeping the essence of who they are.

So, what does this all mean for you? It means that you now have the power to keep your characters, consistent in every scene. Enabling you to quickly create storyboards and work more efficiently and creatively in ways you might not have thought possible before. Dive into this feature and watch your characters maintain their identity with ease and flair, no matter where your story takes them.



