QNAP QuTScloud c5.1.0 Beta released to Cloud NAS



In the ever-evolving world of network-attached storage (NAS), QNAP Systems, Inc. continues to lead the charge with its innovative operating systems and comprehensive solutions. The company recently unveiled the QuTScloud c5.1.0 Beta, a Cloud NAS operating system that is set to revolutionize the way businesses manage their data.

QNAP’s operating systems cater to a wide range of needs. The QTS, for instance, is designed for entry- and mid-level QNAP NAS models. It features Linux and ext4, and offers functionalities such as snapshots, Plex media servers, and personal cloud access. On the other hand, the QuTS hero is tailored for high-end and enterprise QNAP NAS models, boasting advanced data reduction technologies and SSD storage reliability with Linux and ZFS.

QuTScloud c5.1.0 Beta

The newly released QuTScloud c5.1.0 Beta is a game-changer in the realm of QNAP Cloud NAS virtual appliances. It allows for both on-premises and cloud deployment, optimizes cloud data usage, and offers flexible resource allocation at a predictable monthly cost. This operating system provides a near-identical user experience to the QTS operating system on physical NAS devices, complete with an App Center for enhancing functionality and adding features.

QNAP’s commitment to innovation extends beyond operating systems. The company’s QNE Network, for example, is the operating system for QuCPE, QNAP’s universal customer premises equipment series. It offers virtual network functions, software-defined networks, and benefits such as lowered costs and reduced management efforts. Similarly, the QNAP Switch System (QSS) is the configuration interface for QNAP’s managed switch series, enabling management functions such as link aggregation, VLAN, and RSTP.

QNAP Cloud NAS

QNAP’s smart video solutions are also noteworthy. QVR Elite is a subscription-based network video recorder software for QNAP’s operating systems, offering a cost-effective and flexible video surveillance system. QVR Pro, on the other hand, is compatible with a series of apps for various scenarios. QVR Face, a smart facial recognition solution, offers real-time live streaming video analytics, making it suitable for intelligent attendance management, door access control management, VIP welcome systems, and smart retail services.

QNAP’s vision for NAS to be more than simple storage is evident in its comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design, and in-house manufacturing. The company offers a variety of member services, licenses for advanced features, extended warranty services, and customer service through the Service Portal.

In conclusion, the release of QuTScloud c5.1.0 Beta is a testament to QNAP’s commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions for data management. With its focus on user experience and functionality, QNAP continues to redefine the possibilities of network-attached storage.

