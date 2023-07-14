QNAP legacy VioStor Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems support comes to an end

In the ever-evolving landscape of network surveillance solutions, maintaining the highest standards of performance and support becomes an enduring challenge. Companies must keep pace, allowing their resources to align with the shifting tides of technology. QNAP a leading provider of Network Attached Storage (NAS) solutions, has recently made a significant announcement along these lines.

From the 31st of October 2023, QNAP has decided to discontinue all technical support and software updates for its legacy VioStor Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems. This bold move is designed to streamline resources and focus more on the development of next-generation smart surveillance solutions.

VioStor Network Video Recorder

However, this does not spell the end for the existing VioStor NVR products in the market. Users will still be able to operate their systems post this cut-off date, but they will no longer be eligible for updates or technical support from QNAP.

A significant point to note is the simultaneous invalidation of the Product Authorization Key conversion function for the VioStor NVR License Pack. Users must remember to activate their license no later than October 31, 2023. Otherwise, they may encounter restrictions in their usage.

QNAP Alternatives

For users considering an upgrade, QNAP’s next-generation offerings present viable alternatives:

QVR Pro: This powerful solution supports up to 128 camera channels*. QVR Pro also offers compatibility with QVR Face, QNAP’s smart facial recognition technology (additional license purchase required). QVR Elite: QNAP’s subscription-based solution, QVR Elite, offers support for up to 192 camera channels*. Subscriptions are affordable, starting at a mere US $1.99 per month. QVR Pro Appliance: An all-new NVR series with the built-in QVR Pro software. This standalone unit offers convenience and robust performance.

QNAP’s QVR Center acts as a centralized hub, allowing users to manage all their QNAP surveillance servers seamlessly. Whether it’s the QVR Pro or the QVR Elite servers, QVR Center ensures easy management of your surveillance system.

For those users wondering if their NVR products would be affected by this change, you will be pleased to know that products with model names starting with “QVP” remain unaffected by this announcement.

*It’s important to remember that the maximum number of supported channels can vary depending on the NAS model, network configuration, and camera settings.

Technology companies like QNAP Systems, Inc. continuously strive to deliver cutting-edge solutions. In this context, the transition from legacy systems like the VioStor NVR to advanced smart surveillance solutions is a strategic move towards embracing future technological advancements.

While change can be challenging, it also opens up new horizons and opportunities. For users of QNAP’s surveillance solutions, the transition promises to deliver enhanced performance, scalability, and adaptability to evolving security requirements. As we anticipate the arrival of QNAP’s next-generation smart surveillance solutions, it’s crucial for users to understand these changes and take necessary action regarding their licenses before the October 31, 2023 cut-off.

Source : QNAP



