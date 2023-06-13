QNAP TS-855X 8-core 10GbE NAS high-performance storage

In the realm of network-attached storage (NAS) devices, the introduction of the QNAP TS-855X sets a new benchmark in terms of versatile storage solutions. This 8-core 10GbE NAS is equipped with advanced technology that delivers high-performance storage. This state-of-the-art device is expertly designed to cater to the demands of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) while promising minimal total cost of ownership (TCO).

QNAP TS-855X 8-core 10GbE NAS

The QNAP TS-855X stands out with its unique hybrid storage capacity. You will be pleased to know that it can accommodate six 3.5-inch hard disk drives (HDDs) along with two 2.5-inch solid-state drives (SSDs). This combination of different drive types allows users to optimize their storage strategy according to the speed, cost, and capacity requirements of their workloads.

Intel Atom C5125 processor

Powering this impressive device is the Intel Atom C5125 processor with eight cores running at 2.8 GHz. This unit also harnesses Intel’s Quick Assist Technology (QAT) and Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) technology, providing a significant boost in terms of processing and data handling capabilities.

If you would like to improve the NAS’s multi-tasking capabilities or handle higher workloads, the TS-855X offers room for that too. With four UDIMM DDR4 slots in place, you can upgrade the device’s memory from its preinstalled 8GB up to a whopping 128GB.

Error-Correcting Code (ECC) memory

What’s more, this NAS also supports Error-Correcting Code (ECC) memory, which aids in detecting and correcting common types of data corruption. This feature is crucial in delivering the reliability and performance level that business-critical enterprise IT environments demand.

The QNAP TS-855X has integrated 10GbE and 2.5GbE network ports for fast and efficient data transfers. If you are wondering how to push the envelope on networking speed, simply install a compatible PCIe card to enable 25GbE network ports.

Moreover, the device is equipped with two 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, which can be combined to activate the SMB Multichannel feature. This setup increases the data transmission speed up to 5 Gbps, ensuring faster data access and backup times.

Dual M.2 PCIe NVMe slots

The QNAP TS-855X’s high-performance storage is further enhanced by two built-in M.2 PCIe NVMe slots. These can be utilized for SSD caching, a method to store frequently accessed data on fast SSDs, reducing latency and improving I/O operations. Additionally, these slots can support Qtier auto-tiered storage, an intelligent mechanism that automatically moves data to the most suitable storage tier based on usage frequency and access patterns.

The TS-855X is certified by renowned platforms VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V for virtualization storage. With this certification, businesses can trust the device to handle the intensive I/O demands of virtualization workloads.

In terms of storage, the QNAP TS-855X 8-core 10GbE NAS offers great flexibility. For businesses that foresee increased data archiving or long-term storage requirements, the device can be easily connected to QNAP’s JBOD expansion units. This allows businesses to scale their storage needs in line with data growth, thereby maximizing their return on investment.

Source : QNAP



