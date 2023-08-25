New QNAP NVR network surveillance servers announced

QNAP has recently announced the launch of its new NVR Network Surveillance Servers, the QVP-41C and QVP-21C. These state-of-the-art servers are set to be available for a long-term period, until 2029, providing businesses with a reliable and enduring solution for their surveillance needs.

The QVP-41C and QVP-21C are designed with four and two 3.5-inch SATA drive bays respectively, offering ample storage space for surveillance data. Both servers are powered by Intel® Celeron® J6412 quad-core processors and come equipped with QVR Pro surveillance software. This combination ensures a robust performance and seamless operation, with the added benefit of eight free IP camera channels.

Network surveillance servers

QNAP’s new servers are specifically designed to assist small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and small offices in upgrading to lightweight AI surveillance applications. The long-term support provided by QNAP for the QVP-41C and QVP-21C makes them an ideal choice for businesses that require matching surveillance servers deployed across multiple locations.

The QVP-41C and QVP-21C are equipped with 4x and 2x 3.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s drives respectively, an Intel Celeron J6412 quad-core/4-thread processor, 8 GB RAM, 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3 x2 slots, 2 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, 2 x HDMI outputs, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports, and 2 x USB 2.0 ports. These features make QNAP’s new servers a powerful and versatile solution for businesses’ surveillance needs.

QVR Pro surveillance software

The servers run on QVR Pro surveillance software, supporting up to twenty-four and sixteen IP camera channels for the QVP-41C and QVP-21C respectively. This software is compatible with up to 95% of ONVIF IP cameras from over 190 brands on the market, offering businesses a wide range of options for their surveillance needs.

In addition to QVR Pro, the servers also incorporate other smart surveillance applications such as QVR Center, QVR Guard, QVR Face, and QVR Smart Search. These applications provide businesses with a comprehensive surveillance solution, enabling them to monitor, manage, and secure their premises effectively.

2.5GbE ports

The servers come with two built-in 2.5GbE ports that can be connected to QNAP 2.5GbE switches, ensuring a smoother streaming experience for the surveillance host server. The dual HDMI output feature enables viewing multi-channel videos on two monitors, providing a more comprehensive view of the monitored areas. QNAP’s QVR Pro Client software can be installed on Windows and macOS devices or mobile apps, allowing businesses to take full control over their monitored areas from anywhere, at any time.

