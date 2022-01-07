Latest QNAP NAS storage unveiled at CES 2022

At CES 2022 this week QNAP has unveiled its new NAS storage solutions for both home and business. Products showcased by QNAP at this years show include the KoiBox-100W video conferencing solution, TS-h1290FX 12-bay all-flash tower NAS, TS-464T4 Thunderbolt 4 NAS, HS-264 silent and fanless multimedia NAS, the complete 10GbE/2.5GbE switch lineup, Mesh VPN and Mesh Wi-Fi solutions, and new series of network virtualization premise equipment signifies QNAP’s ingenuity in CES 2022.

“The silent, modern, and lightweight HS-264 home NAS is ideal for multimedia playback and streaming with dual HDMI 4K output. With an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor and two 2.5GbE ports, the HS-264 works perfectly as a Home Theater PC for amazing entertainment experience. With QNAP’s multimedia applications (such as QuMagie, Video Station, Music Station, and Plex Media Server), the HS-264 is a cost-efficient shared storage for media and entertainment. In CES 2022, QNAP will collaborate with Silent Angel, the provider of Hi-fi streaming solutions, to live-demonstrate the multimedia potential of the HS-264 along with Roon.

Complete 10GbE/2.5GbE switch lineup

New QNAP NAS storage 2022

TS-h1290FX : Supporting twelve U.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4/SATA SSD drives, the TS-h1290FX is QNAP’s first all-flash desktop NAS that is ideal for office environments. Equipped with an AMD EPYC 16 core 7302P/8 core 7232P processor and built-in 25GbE & 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-h1290FX empowers data-intensive, low-latency applications and enables smooth file transfer, display, and real-time editing of 4K/8K media. High-performance and easily scalable, the TS-h1290FX streamlines backup, collaboration, and video editing/storage workflows. It supports installing an NVIDIA graphics card and Fibre Channel card and offers direct connectivity for up to twenty PCs/workstations when used with multiple QNAP PCIe quad-port network cards. The TS-h1290FX can also be paired with QDA-UMP4 U.2 NVMe to M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 adapter to boost IOPS performance when configuring SSD caching and expanded with QNAP TL-D800C &TR-004 enclosures.

Source : QNAP

