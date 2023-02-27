QNAP Security Bounty Program launches

Security researchers looking to earn a little extra cash may be interested to know that QNAP has introduced a new Security Bounty Program providing rewards of up to $20,000 depending on the than the ability discovered. To participate in the program, please encrypt your email message using the PGP public key provided by QNAP and send it to security@qnap.com. After which the QNAP PSIRT will contact you to confirm your submission.

QNAP Security Bounty Program

“The Security Bounty Program covers rewards for security vulnerabilities relating to QNAP operating systems, applications, and cloud services, with rewards of up to US$20,000 based on the review rating. Please refer to the scope and terms of the QNAP Security Bounty Program for more information, including the award criteria, coverage, award amount, and payment process.”

Mr. Huang, senior manager of Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) said:

“Since the inception of the QNAP PSIRT, we have been committed to maintaining the security of QNAP products and services and responding to information security incidents quickly. We are grateful for the vulnerability reports and feedback from security researchers, and we look forward to rallying more security professionals to work together to enhance network and information security. “

