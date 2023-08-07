QNAP ZFS-based QuTS hero h5.1.0 now available

QNAP has recently officially launched the latest version of its ZFS-based NAS operating system, QuTS hero h5.1.0. This new release is packed with features and updates that enhance the system’s performance and capabilities for big data storage and data security. It offers robust and reliable storage solutions for critical business workloads that require data integrity.

The ZFS-based QuTS hero NAS is designed with advanced technologies to optimize business storage. It includes features such as self-healing, inline data reduction, SSD optimization, and Real-time SnapSync that enables zero RPO. Sam Lin, Product Manager of QNAP, emphasized the continual improvements and innovations in QuTS hero NAS solutions, which empower businesses with enhanced IT efficiency and system reliability.

QuTS hero h5.1.0

The new QuTS hero h5.1.0 comes with several key features. SMB multichannel, for instance, aggregates multiple network connections to maximize available bandwidth with higher transfer speeds. This feature is particularly useful for large file and multimedia transfer. It also allows network fault tolerance to prevent service interruption.

Another notable feature is the ability to expand ZFS RAID-Z capacity by adding a single disk. Users can easily add a single disk to an existing RAID-Z for storage expansion, or add 2 to 3 disks for upgrading RAID levels with Parity.

The new version also improves iSCSI read performance by supporting socket zero-copy technology. This technology significantly offloads CPU resources, thus enhancing read performance for iSCSI LUN. The performance of encrypted shared folders and LUNs has also been greatly enhanced in QuTS h5.1.0.

The system supports AES-128-GMAC for SMB signing acceleration, which not only increases data signing efficiency over SMB 3.1.1 but also enhances the CPU utilization of the NAS system. This provides the best balance of security and performance.

Passwordless login

The QNAP Authenticator mobile app supports passwordless login and allows for setting up a two-step log-in process to NAS accounts. This includes time-based one-time passwords, QR code scanning, and login approval.

The new version also improves management productivity and data security by allowing NAS administrators to delegate 8 types of roles to other users with specified permissions to management tasks and NAS data. This feature is particularly useful for growing organizations as it helps ease management workloads without sacrificing data access controls.

Monitoring for potential failure

Another key feature is the automatic RAID disk replacement with spares before potential failure. If potential drive errors are detected, the system automatically moves data from the affected disk in a RAID group to a spare disk, before the data on the affected disk is completely corrupted. This prevents the time and risk from RAID rebuilding, thus greatly improving system reliability.

Lastly, the AMIZ Cloud management platform allows for the monitoring and management of multiple NAS. This centralized cloud management platform enables remote monitoring of NAS resources and system status, conducting firmware updates, and batch install/update/start/stop apps. This feature is especially beneficial for organizations with multiple sites or branches, as IT staff can easily manage multi-site devices from a single place.

Source: QNAPPress



